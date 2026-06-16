Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Cocoa Heading Back to Pre-2024 Prices?

Andrew Hecht - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Cocoa by Ha11ok via Pixabay
Cocoa by Ha11ok via Pixabay

I last wrote about cocoa on Barchart on December 12, 2025, when I asked whether cocoa would remain above its long-term technical support level, the 1977 high of $5,104 per ton. I concluded with the following:

Cocoa has been one of the most volatile commodities since breaking out to the upside and reaching new all-time highs in 2024. Cocoa has been in a volatile bearish trend throughout 2025, and wide price variance is likely to continue into 2026. Long-term critical technical support is around $5,100 per ton, and the soft commodity has already violated that level. However, the level could become a crucial pivot point over the coming months.   

Active month ICE cocoa futures were trading at $6,258 per ton on December 12, 2025, and were substantially lower in June 2026.

Cocoa did not hold the critical technical support level

Critical technical support for ICE cocoa futures was at the 1977 high of $5,104 per ton, the pre-2024 record high. 

The quarterly chart shows that after reaching $12,931 per ton in Q4 2024, cocoa futures fell below the 1977 high and critical technical support in Q4 2025. At $3,952 on June 15, 2026, cocoa futures remain in a bearish trend and under the technical support that is now technical resistance.  

Production has improved

West Africa has the ideal climate for growing cocoa beans, so the Ivory Coast and Ghana are the world’s leading cocoa-producing countries. 

A May 22, 2026, article in Business Insider reported that the Ivory Coast expects cocoa production to exceed 2 million tons this season, which has weighed on the soft commodity’s price. After cocoa rose to record highs over the past few years due to production issues and shortages, the rebound in Ivorian production is easing supply issues.

High prices weighed on demand 

Cocoa prices exploded to over two and a half times the previous record high in late 2024. Meanwhile, the parabolic rally took cocoa prices to 5.9 times the Q3 2022 low. The explosive price action caused by production shortages caused wholesale cocoa consumers, the world’s leading chocolate manufacturers, to increase prices and seek substitutes. The bottom line is that the explosive rally caused demand to decline. 

Cocoa was the poster commodity for cyclicality 

In commodities, prices typically fall to levels where production declines, inventories fall, and consumers increase purchases at bargain prices. Conversely, prices typically rise to levels where production increases, inventories rise, and consumers curtail purchases. Commodity cyclicality is a powerful force, and the international cocoa market was the poster child for cyclicality during the most recent rally. 

In commodities, the cure for low prices is low prices, and the cure for high prices is high prices. Cocoa’s move to over $12,900 per ton stands as a compelling example of the cyclicality principle. 

The prospects for cocoa prices over the coming weeks and months

Cocoa prices have declined after the recent rally, but the threat of production problems remains a clear and present danger for supplies and prices. The May Business Insider article warned that “drought fears are already threatening next season’s harvest.” Meanwhile, as producers sought to increase production amid the highest cocoa price in history, the sharp price decline has led to some near-term oversupply. Cocoa beans do not have a long shelf life, and in the hot West African sun, “a sharp fall in cocoa prices over the past year has left beans rotting in some West African warehouses.”

The weather is the critical factor for cocoa prices as it determines the West African crop. From a technical perspective, the parabolic rally has redrawn support and resistance levels in the ICE cocoa futures market. 

The monthly 10-year chart shows that technical support is at the March 2026 low of $2,846 and the April 2017 low of $1,756 per ton. Technical resistance is at the May 2026 high of $4,777 and the November 2025 low of $4,924 per ton.

While the wild price swings in 2024 and 2025 are in the cocoa futures markets’ rearview mirror, the potential for weather-related volatility remains high. Moreover, with approximately 60% of the world’s cocoa production coming from the Ivory Coast and Ghana, weather conditions in West Africa will be the critical factor guiding prices over the coming months and years. 

There are no ETF or ETN products that track volatile cocoa prices. The ICE cocoa futures market offers futures and options contracts on the volatile soft commodity.  Cocoa is now trading on the high side relative to pre-2024 prices, and a continuation of ample supplies will likely push the price back towards the $1756-$2,943 range that cocoa futures traded in from 2017 through February 2023. 


On the date of publication, Andrew Hecht did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CCN26 4,142s +260 +6.70%
Cocoa

Most Popular News

Nike Neon Sign via Shutterstock 1
Why I’m Buying Nike After Warning About Its Relevance Problem
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Set to Open Sharply Higher as Oil Sinks on U.S.-Iran Deal, Fed Meeting Awaited
Autodesk Inc_ Portland office-by hapabapa via iStock 3
Autodesk Stock At Recent Lows Spurs Unusual Put Options Activity - Is ADSK Too Cheap?
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Soar on US-Iran Peace Agreement
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
Why GOOGL Stock May Have More Room to Run Even After a 100% Rally
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.