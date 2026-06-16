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How Is Ameren's Stock Performance Compared to Other Utilities Stocks?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock

With a market cap of $30.3 billion, Ameren Corporation (AEE) operates through segments including Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It provides rate-regulated electric and natural gas generation, transmission, and distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Ameren fits this criterion perfectly. The company produces energy from a mix of coal, nuclear, natural gas, and renewable sources such as hydro, wind, methane gas, and solar.

Shares of the Saint Louis, Missouri-based company have dipped 4.1% from its 52-week high of $115.58. AEE stock has fallen 2.2% over the past three months, a less pronounced decline than the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLU) nearly 5% drop during the same period. 

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The utility company’s shares have gained 9.7% on a YTD basis, outpacing XLU's 5.2% rise. In the longer term, the stock has returned 14.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLU's 10.8% increase over the same time frame. 

AEE stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year. 

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Ameren's shares fell 1.8% despite reporting better-than-expected Q1 2026 EPS of $1.28, up 19.6% year-over-year, as investors focused on weaker revenue performance and declining customer demand. Revenue rose 3.8% year-over-year to $2.18 billion but missed analyst expectations, while electricity sales volumes declined 4.2% to 17,052 million kWh and gas volumes fell 5.4% to 70 million dekatherms.

Investors were also concerned about rising financing costs and leverage, with interest expense increasing to $204 million and long-term debt rising to $19 billion from $18.21 billion at year-end 2025, despite the company reaffirming its full-year EPS guidance of $5.25 - $5.45.

In comparison, rival NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) has slightly lagged behind AEE stock, with NEE shares rising 7.7%. However, NEE stock has returned 17.1% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding AEE stock.

Despite AEE’s underperformance over the past year, analysts are moderately optimistic with a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from 17 analysts. The mean price target of $120.53 is a premium of 8.9% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.19 +0.45 +1.01%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
AEE 110.45 +0.88 +0.80%
Ameren Corp
NEE 86.61 +0.49 +0.57%
Nextera Energy

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