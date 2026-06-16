How Is Ameren's Stock Performance Compared to Other Utilities Stocks?

With a market cap of $30.3 billion , Ameren Corporation ( AEE ) operates through segments including Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It provides rate-regulated electric and natural gas generation, transmission, and distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Ameren fits this criterion perfectly. The company produces energy from a mix of coal, nuclear, natural gas, and renewable sources such as hydro, wind, methane gas, and solar.

Shares of the Saint Louis, Missouri-based company have dipped 4.1% from its 52-week high of $115.58 . AEE stock has fallen 2.2% over the past three months, a less pronounced decline than the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLU ) nearly 5% drop during the same period.

The utility company’s shares have gained 9.7% on a YTD basis, outpacing XLU's 5.2% rise. In the longer term, the stock has returned 14.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLU's 10.8% increase over the same time frame.

AEE stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year.

Ameren's shares fell 1.8% despite reporting better-than-expected Q1 2026 EPS of $1.28, up 19.6% year-over-year, as investors focused on weaker revenue performance and declining customer demand. Revenue rose 3.8% year-over-year to $2.18 billion but missed analyst expectations , while electricity sales volumes declined 4.2% to 17,052 million kWh and gas volumes fell 5.4% to 70 million dekatherms.

Investors were also concerned about rising financing costs and leverage, with interest expense increasing to $204 million and long-term debt rising to $19 billion from $18.21 billion at year-end 2025, despite the company reaffirming its full-year EPS guidance of $5.25 - $5.45.

In comparison, rival NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) has slightly lagged behind AEE stock, with NEE shares rising 7.7%. However, NEE stock has returned 17.1% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding AEE stock.