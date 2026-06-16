W. R. Berkley Stock: Is WRB Underperforming the Financial Sector?

With a market cap of $25.4 billion, W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is a leading American property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut. The company specializes in commercial insurance and reinsurance solutions, serving businesses across a wide range of industries and geographic markets.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and WRB perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the insurance industry. W. R. Berkley has established a strong reputation for disciplined underwriting, consistent profitability, and solid financial strength.

However, WRB shares currently trade 13.8% below their 52-week high of $78.96 reached in November 2025. Moreover, the stock has dipped 1.1% over the past three months, lagging behind the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 9.6% rise over the same time frame.

The stock has declined 7.2% over the past 52 weeks and plunged 3% in 2026, compared to XLF’s 7.2% rally and 2.2% dip over the same time frames, respectively.

While WRB has recently climbed above its 50-day moving average, it has been trading under the 200-day moving average since early December.

On June 3, 2026, W. R. Berkley Corporation announced that its Board of Directors approved a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on July 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 23, 2026. The Board also increased the regular quarterly dividend by 11.1%, raising it to $0.10 per share, which will be paid on the same date.

Including these dividends, previous 2026 dividend payments, and share repurchases completed through March 31, the company will have returned approximately $558.8 million to shareholders during 2026. In addition, the Board restored the company's share repurchase authorization to 25 million shares, allowing future buybacks through open-market or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions. Investors responded positively to the announcement, with W. R. Berkley's shares rising 1.8% in the following trading session, reflecting favorable market sentiment toward the enhanced shareholder return program.

Its top rival, American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), has surged 8% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing WRB.

Among the 20 analysts, the consensus rating stands at “Hold”, and the stock currently trades above the average price target of $67.25.