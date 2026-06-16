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W. R. Berkley Stock: Is WRB Underperforming the Financial Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Insurance salesman and customer signing agreement by kamiphotos via Adobe Stock
Insurance salesman and customer signing agreement by kamiphotos via Adobe Stock

With a market cap of $25.4 billion, W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is a leading American property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut. The company specializes in commercial insurance and reinsurance solutions, serving businesses across a wide range of industries and geographic markets.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and WRB perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the insurance industry. W. R. Berkley has established a strong reputation for disciplined underwriting, consistent profitability, and solid financial strength.

However, WRB shares currently trade 13.8% below their 52-week high of $78.96 reached in November 2025. Moreover, the stock has dipped 1.1% over the past three months, lagging behind the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF9.6% rise over the same time frame.

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The stock has declined 7.2% over the past 52 weeks and plunged 3% in 2026, compared to XLF’s 7.2% rally and 2.2% dip over the same time frames, respectively. 

While WRB has recently climbed above its 50-day moving average, it has been trading under the 200-day moving average since early December. 

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On June 3, 2026, W. R. Berkley Corporation announced that its Board of Directors approved a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on July 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 23, 2026. The Board also increased the regular quarterly dividend by 11.1%, raising it to $0.10 per share, which will be paid on the same date.

Including these dividends, previous 2026 dividend payments, and share repurchases completed through March 31, the company will have returned approximately $558.8 million to shareholders during 2026. In addition, the Board restored the company's share repurchase authorization to 25 million shares, allowing future buybacks through open-market or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions. Investors responded positively to the announcement, with W. R. Berkley's shares rising 1.8% in the following trading session, reflecting favorable market sentiment toward the enhanced shareholder return program.

Its top rival, American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), has surged 8% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing WRB. 

Among the 20 analysts, the consensus rating stands at “Hold”, and the stock currently trades above the average price target of $67.25. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AFG 134.40 +0.60 +0.45%
American Financial Group
XLF 54.24 +0.68 +1.27%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
WRB 68.41 +0.38 +0.56%
W.R. Berkley Corp

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