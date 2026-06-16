Is Tyler Technologies Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company develops mission-critical solutions that help local governments, schools, courts, and public agencies manage operations, improve efficiency, and deliver digital services to citizens.

The company commands a market capitalization of $12.2 billion, comfortably above the $10 billion “large-cap” threshold. Tyler serves thousands of clients across the United States and has established itself as one of the dominant technology providers to the public sector.

Despite its strengths, TYL stock currently trades 53.4% below its 52-week high of $621.34. Moreover, the stock has fallen 17.1% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 20.7% rise over the same time frame.

Over the past 52 weeks, TYL stock has plunged 50%, while the NASX has surged 37.5%. In 2026, the stock has tanked 36.2%, trailing the NASX’s 14.8% rise.

The stock has been trading under the 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-August, indicating a bearish trend.

Tyler has lagged the broader market over the past year largely due to concerns over slowing revenue growth, elevated valuation multiples, and a rotation by investors toward faster-growing artificial intelligence and semiconductor-related technology stocks. While the company has continued to deliver solid recurring revenue growth and benefit from the ongoing digital transformation of government agencies, its more defensive, public-sector-focused business model has generated comparatively modest growth rates.

TYL’s rival Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) has dipped 52.6% over the past 52 weeks and 40.3% in 2026, surpassing Tyler’s steep losses.

Nevertheless, TYL holds a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from 22 analysts, and the mean price target of $440.65 implies a premium of 52% to current levels.