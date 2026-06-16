Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cooper Companies Stock: Is COO Underperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Medical supplies on table healthcare equipment by Africa Studio via Adobe Stock
Medical supplies on table healthcare equipment by Africa Studio via Adobe Stock

San Ramon, California-based The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company has a market cap of $13.2 billion and operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical, and offers spherical, toric, and multifocal contact lenses that address vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia, and more.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” COO fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the medical instruments and supplies industry.      

However, the stock currently trades 24.6% below its 52-week high of $89.83 recorded on Dec. 5, 2025. COO has declined 3.1% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV2.1% rise during the same time frame.        

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, COO has delivered a similar performance. The stock has fallen 2.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLV's 12.3% surge over the same period.  

COO has been trading below its 200-day moving average since March and above its 50-day moving average since this month.

www.barchart.com

On June 5, COO stock rose 8.6% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% from the prior year’s quarter and came in at $1.1 billion. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.21, also surpassing Wall Street’s estimates. 

When stacked against its rival, Solventum Corporation (SOLV) has grown 4.2% over the past year, rallying COO.  

However, sentiment on COO remains somewhat optimistic. Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $81.60 suggests 20.4% upside from current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SOLV 75.90 -1.00 -1.30%
Solventum Corporation
COO 67.56 -0.20 -0.30%
Cooper Companies
XLV 153.08 +0.19 +0.12%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Nike Neon Sign via Shutterstock 1
Why I’m Buying Nike After Warning About Its Relevance Problem
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Set to Open Sharply Higher as Oil Sinks on U.S.-Iran Deal, Fed Meeting Awaited
Autodesk Inc_ Portland office-by hapabapa via iStock 3
Autodesk Stock At Recent Lows Spurs Unusual Put Options Activity - Is ADSK Too Cheap?
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
Why GOOGL Stock May Have More Room to Run Even After a 100% Rally
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Soar on US-Iran Peace Agreement
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.