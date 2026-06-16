Cooper Companies Stock: Is COO Underperforming the Healthcare Sector?

San Ramon, California-based The Cooper Companies, Inc. ( COO ) develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company has a market cap of $13.2 billion and operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical, and offers spherical, toric, and multifocal contact lenses that address vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia, and more.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” COO fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the medical instruments and supplies industry.

However, the stock currently trades 24.6% below its 52-week high of $89.83 recorded on Dec. 5, 2025. COO has declined 3.1% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 2.1% rise during the same time frame.

In the longer term, COO has delivered a similar performance. The stock has fallen 2.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLV's 12.3% surge over the same period.

COO has been trading below its 200-day moving average since March and above its 50-day moving average since this month.

On June 5, COO stock rose 8.6% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% from the prior year’s quarter and came in at $1.1 billion. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.21, also surpassing Wall Street’s estimates.

When stacked against its rival, Solventum Corporation ( SOLV ) has grown 4.2% over the past year , rallying COO.