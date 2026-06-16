Is Alexandria Real Estate Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Headquartered in Pasadena, California, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ( ARE ) operates in a niche few real estate companies can match. The specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) owns, develops, and manages laboratory, office, and collaborative campus properties designed for life science, biotechnology , and technology companies.

Its portfolio sits at the heart of leading innovation corridors, where researchers, scientists, and entrepreneurs rely on highly specialized facilities to advance discoveries, develop new products, and bring them to market.

The focused strategy has helped Alexandria build a business worth approximately $9.3 billion in market value, comfortably placing it in the mid-cap category, which includes companies valued above $2 billion.

However, when it comes to stock performance, Alexandria has struggled to keep pace with the broader market. The shares currently trade 40.6% below their 52-week high of $88.24 reached in September 2025, signaling that investors have yet to regain confidence fully.

Over the past three months, ARE stock climbed 8.2% , which sounds respectable at first glance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ( $DOWI ), however, moved further ahead with an 11% gain during the same period. This shows that Alexandria participated in the market's rally, yet it failed to keep up with the benchmark's pace.

The gap becomes even wider over a longer time frame. ARE stock tumbled 27.4% over the past 52 weeks, while the Dow delivered a positive return of 22.5%. The stock has narrowed the gap this year, though it has not quite crossed the finish line ahead of the index. Alexandria’s shares gained 7% year-to-date (YTD), although the Dow still holds a slight edge with a 7.5% advance.

On the technical front, ARE stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average of $47.14 since mid-May, suggesting buyers have recently regained some control. However, the stock remains below its 200-day moving average of $56.85, where it has stayed since October 2025.

Investors got a reminder of Alexandria's unique business model on Tuesday, June 9, when the stock jumped 5.4%. The rally followed the company’s announcement underscoring its sustained leadership in New York City’s life science ecosystem and its expanding role in early-stage innovation.

This strengthens tenant pipeline visibility, attracts high-quality biotech firms, and supports long-term occupancy growth, ultimately reinforcing recurring rental income and enhancing the company’s durable growth outlook.

The competitive landscape makes Alexandria's recent results look less concerning. One of its major rivals, BXP, Inc. ( BXP ), saw its stock plunge 8.5% over the past 52 weeks and fall 2.2% YTD. Alexandria has certainly faced challenges, though it has held up considerably better than this key competitor.