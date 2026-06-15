Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Truist Just Upgraded Datadog Stock. Here's Why.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Data codes through eyeglasses by Kevin Ku via Pexels
Data codes through eyeglasses by Kevin Ku via Pexels

Truist Securities upgraded Datadog (DDOG) to “Buy” on Monday morning, while simultaneously raising its price target to $300, signaling potential upside of nearly 30% from current levels. 

The upgrade was driven by analyst Miller Jump’s recent fieldwork, which revealed significant incremental positives about the company's positioning within the enterprise AI adoption cycle.

Jump’s core thesis is that enterprises are prioritizing AI adoption over cost optimization of artificial intelligence-related workloads, and clients remain in the early phases of their agentic AI journeys, both of which bode well for DDOG’s consumption-based revenue model.

Note that Datadog stock is already trading about 70% above its price at the start of this year, reflecting enthusiasm around AI-driven demand tailwinds.

www.barchart.com

Why Truist Upgraded Datadog Stock

A key element of the Jump’s upgrade involves greater clarity around Datadog’s relationships with frontier AI labs, which had been a key overhang on the stock. 

Investor concern had centered on OpenAI potentially migrating workloads away from Datadog’s observability platform to competitors such as Chronosphere. 

However, at the firm’s recent DASH conference, OpenAI’s Head of Product and Platform indicated that the ChatGPT company doesn’t trust its own internal analytics dashboards and relies on DDOG for accurate live traffic metrics. 

Moreover, OpenAI now deploys agents on top of Datadog’s observability data to replace manual monitoring, deepening the integration rather than signaling a departure.

What Else Could Drive DDOG Shares Higher?

Jump’s base case assumes OpenAI’s spending on Datadog will decline by about 50% between fiscal year 2025 and 2027, but he expects Anthropic’s ramp-up to largely offset this decline. 

This view reduces what Jump previously considered the most probable near-term risk to the bullish case. 

In his research note, the Truist analyst also expressed conviction in momentum from DDOG’s non-AI-native customer base, projecting fiscal 2027 top-line growth of 25%, significantly higher than the 20.5% consensus. 

Note that DDOG shares are currently testing their 20-day moving average (MA). A decisive break above the $233 level could accelerate bullish momentum in the near-term. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Datadog Inc

The broader Wall Street consensus on Datadog shares remains a “Strong Buy,” with 39 “Strong Buy” ratings and only one “Sell.” 

However, the average price target across analysts stands at nearly $235, signaling the stock is near fair value at current levels.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DDOG 233.09 +3.19 +1.39%
Datadog Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Mark Cuban at Arizona Technology Innovation Summit via Wikimedia Commons 1
Mark Cuban Says Everything in the Hospital Could Cost $1 And Insurance Companies Would Still Raise the Prices to ‘Crush People’s Financial Situation’
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Iran Ceasefire and a $1,250 Price Target: How to Play Micron Stock Here
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 3
These 3 Quality Stocks Will Make You Want to LEAP on Their Calls
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 4
SpaceX's First Full Week, FOMC and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 5
Adobe CFO Quits to Join a Chipmaker. You Shouldn’t Quit ADBE Stock.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.