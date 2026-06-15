Cotton Ignoring Outside Markets for Midday Gains

Cotton futures are showing Monday strength of 54 to 64 points at midday. Crude oil is down $4.41 at midday this morning after the US and Iran came to a peace deal over the weekend, to be signed this Friday. The US dollar index is down $0.285 at $99.460.

CFTC data showed managed money trimming their net short in cotton futures and options by 10,198 contracts to 42,204 contracts by Tuesday.

The Cotlook A Index was back up 110 points on Thursday at 84.75 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 6/12 ith the certified stocks level at 192,699 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 194 points last week at 61.26 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 73.48, up 54 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 76.98, up 56 points,