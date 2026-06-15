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Meta Is Unwinding Its $2 Billion Deal With Manus. What That Means for META Stock.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Meta by creativeneko via Shutterstock
Meta by creativeneko via Shutterstock

Meta Platforms (META) has started dismantling its $2 billion acquisition of Manus, a Beijing-founded agentic artificial intelligence (AI) startup. 

The news arrives after China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) ordered the deal reversed in April 2026 under the country’s foreign investment security review process.

The operational split involves Meta erecting a data firewall between itself and Manus, blocking Manus staff from accessing its internal systems, and prohibiting its employees from using Manus tools for internal projects.

An internal memo instructed staff to sunset the Manus platform and migrate all existing projects onto Meta’s own systems. The announcement saw META stock inch marginally lower on Friday.

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Beijing’s Long Arm Over AI

The acquisition, announced in December 2025, was intended to bring Manus autonomous AI agent capabilities into Meta’s ecosystem, but Beijing launched a probe almost immediately, arguing the transaction violated foreign investment and technology export rules. 

The situation escalated in March 2026 when Chinese authorities barred two of Manus’s three co-founders from leaving the country, despite the startup having relocated its headquarters and core team from Beijing to Singapore in 2025. 

This unprecedented forced reversal of a completed cross-border AI deal sends a clear signal that Chinese-origin technology and talent remain under Beijing's jurisdiction regardless of corporate domicile.

What the Manus Unwind Means for Meta Stock

From a financial standpoint, the $2 billion write-down risk is manageable for Meta given its $1.44 trillion market cap and quarterly revenue of $56.31 billion. 

However, the deal introduces a novel category of geopolitical risk that investors must now price into any future artificial intelligence acquisitions involving Chinese-origin tech or personnel. 

Manus founders are now exploring raising some $1 billion from outside investors to fund a buyback at the original $2 billion valuation. 

But these discussions remain preliminary, and the financial mechanics of reversing a completed deal where early investors like Tencent (TCEHY), ZhenFund, and HSG have already been paid out are unresolved.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing META Shares

For META shares, the unwinding adds modest near-term uncertainty but does not fundamentally alter the investment thesis.

The tech titan is currently down about 13% year-to-date, with the decline driven mostly by elevated full-year capex guidance of at least $125 billion rather than the Manus situation.

That said, analysts maintain an overwhelmingly bullish consensus with an average price target of $827, indicating potential upside of more than 40% from current levels, suggesting Wall Street sees the Manus unwind as a contained setback rather than a structural impairment. 

META’s broader AI infrastructure buildout, including a new data center partnership with Reliance Industries in India and a massive GPU deal with AMD (AMD), continues unimpeded, reinforcing that the company has multiple avenues to pursue AI dominance beyond China-focused acquisitions.

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This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
META 600.20 +33.74 +5.96%
META Platforms Inc
TCEHY 59.1400 +0.0800 +0.14%
Tencent Hldgs ADR
AMD 546.91 +35.34 +6.91%
Adv Micro Devices

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