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Coffee Prices Are Falling. Expect More Losses Ahead with Bears in Control.

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Coffee fruit on branch by Dimitry B via Unsplash
Coffee fruit on branch by Dimitry B via Unsplash

September coffee (KCU26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for September coffee futures that prices are trending lower and have recently hit a 1.5-year low. The bears have the near-term technical advantage as the trend is their friend.

Fundamentally, record coffee production from leading producer Brazil has created a big global coffee supply surplus, to weigh on futures prices.

A move in September coffee futures below chart support at $2.5000 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $2.0000, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $270.35. 

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IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KCU26 259.20 +5.80 +2.29%
Coffee

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