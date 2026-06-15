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Entergy Stock: Is ETR Outperforming the Utility Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Electrical engineer holding tablet pointing at high voltage power pylon by Sawat via Adobe Stock
Electrical engineer holding tablet pointing at high voltage power pylon by Sawat via Adobe Stock

Valued at a market cap of $50.9 billion, Entergy Corporation (ETR) is a major integrated energy company that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to millions of customers across the southern United States. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, the company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas through a regulated utility business.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and ETR fits the label perfectly. Its key competitive advantage lies in its regulated utility business and strategically located service territory along the fast-growing Gulf Coast region, which provides stable and predictable cash flows. The company benefits from a diverse generation mix anchored by nuclear power, extensive transmission and distribution infrastructure, and a constructive regulatory environment. Additionally, rising electricity demand from data centers, industrial projects, and electrification initiatives in its service areas creates a favorable long-term growth runway.

This utility company is currently trading 6.2% below its 52-week high of $118.44, reached on May 1. Over the past three months, shares of ETR have soared 6.3%, outperforming the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), which dropped 4.2%

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Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ETR are up 20.2%, compared to XLU’s 4.3% rise. In the longer term, ETR has surged 33.4% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the ETF’s 8.8% uptick over the same time frame. 

While ETR has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, it has recently dipped below its 50-day moving average. 

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Entergy has outperformed the broader market over the past year as investors have been drawn to the utility company's stable earnings profile, constructive regulatory environment, and robust capital investment plans. Strong electricity demand across its Gulf Coast service territories, fueled by industrial expansion and data center growth, has supported a favorable long-term outlook. Additionally, the company's investments in grid modernization and cleaner energy infrastructure have strengthened confidence in its ability to deliver steady earnings and dividend growth, making the stock an attractive defensive play amid market volatility.

ETR has outperformed its rival, American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP), which soared 25.4% over the past 52 weeks and 12.1% on a YTD basis.  

Looking at ETR’s recent outperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 23 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $123 suggests a 10.7% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 44.71 +0.18 +0.40%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
ETR 110.79 -0.32 -0.29%
Entergy Corp
AEP 129.25 +0.02 +0.02%
American Electric Power

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