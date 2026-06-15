Is DTE Energy Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Valued at a market cap of $30.7 billion, DTE Energy Company (DTE) is a diversified energy company that provides electric and natural gas services to millions of customers across Michigan. Headquartered in Detroit, the company operates through regulated utility businesses and complementary energy-related operations, making it one of the largest energy providers in the Midwest.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and DTE fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the regulated electric utilities industry.

This utility company is currently trading 4.7% below its 52-week high of $154.63, reached on Feb. 17. Shares of DTE have declined marginally over the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 16% rise over the same time frame.

Moreover, in the longer term, DTE has gained 8.4% over the past 52 weeks, trailing the index’s 31.7% uptick over the same time frame. However, on a YTD basis, shares of DTE are up 14.3%, compared to NASX’s 11.4% rise.

To confirm its recent bullish trend, DTE has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early February and has recently taken over the 50-day moving average.

On May 27, DTE Energy shares rose marginally after the company announced a $1.6 billion investment in battery energy storage systems in partnership with LG Energy Solution Vertech, aiming to bolster Michigan's clean energy infrastructure and grid reliability. The initiative encompasses eight projects that will deliver 1.5 gigawatts (6 gigawatt hours) of battery storage capacity over the next two years, generating an estimated $2.3 billion in economic impact and creating jobs across the state.

DTE has underperformed its rival, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), which soared 16.5% over the past 52 weeks. However, DTE has slightly outpaced NEE’s 7.1% YTD rise.

The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $158.39 suggests a 7.4% premium to its current price levels.