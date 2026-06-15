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Is DTE Energy Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Electricity transmission pylon at dawn by Nuttapon via Adobe Stock
Electricity transmission pylon at dawn by Nuttapon via Adobe Stock

Valued at a market cap of $30.7 billion, DTE Energy Company (DTE) is a diversified energy company that provides electric and natural gas services to millions of customers across Michigan. Headquartered in Detroit, the company operates through regulated utility businesses and complementary energy-related operations, making it one of the largest energy providers in the Midwest.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and DTE fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the regulated electric utilities industry. 

This utility company is currently trading 4.7% below its 52-week high of $154.63, reached on Feb. 17. Shares of DTE have declined marginally over the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX16% rise over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Moreover, in the longer term, DTE has gained 8.4% over the past 52 weeks, trailing the index’s 31.7% uptick over the same time frame. However, on a YTD basis, shares of DTE are up 14.3%, compared to NASX’s 11.4% rise. 

To confirm its recent bullish trend, DTE has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early February and has recently taken over the 50-day moving average. 

www.barchart.com 

On May 27, DTE Energy shares rose marginally after the company announced a $1.6 billion investment in battery energy storage systems in partnership with LG Energy Solution Vertech, aiming to bolster Michigan's clean energy infrastructure and grid reliability. The initiative encompasses eight projects that will deliver 1.5 gigawatts (6 gigawatt hours) of battery storage capacity over the next two years, generating an estimated $2.3 billion in economic impact and creating jobs across the state. 

DTE has underperformed its rival, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), which soared 16.5% over the past 52 weeks. However, DTE has slightly outpaced NEE’s 7.1% YTD rise.  

The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $158.39 suggests a 7.4% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 26,598.91 +710.07 +2.74%
Nasdaq Composite
DTE 148.04 +0.62 +0.42%
Dte Energy Company
NEE 85.76 -0.23 -0.27%
Nextera Energy

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