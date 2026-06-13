Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cadence Deal With Intel Backs Bullish Thesis on Cadence’s Agentic AI

Larry Ramer - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

Cadence (CDNS) recently announced that it had expanded its collaboration with Intel's (INTC) chip-manufacturing unit, known as Intel Foundry. Under the deal, Intel will utilize Cadence's AI agents and its Design IP products to enhance “Intel’s next-generation process technologies, beginning with Intel 14A.” The agreement provides evidence that my previous, bullish thesis on Cadence is valid and, together with Cadence's impressive first-quarter results and analysts' bullish view on the shares, makes CDNS stock a buy for growth investors. 

About Cadence Design Systems

The company specializes in developing various verification, simulation, and design software and platforms. Based in San Jose, California, Cadence is changing hands with a market capitalization of $107.8 billion and a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 63.3x.

In the three months that ended on the early morning of June 10, the shares had advanced 31%, while they had risen 23% in 2026.

Cadence's AI Agent Appears to Be a Game Changer

In a previous column, I explained that Cadence's AI agent “allows AI chips to be created much more quickly and easily” and “autonomously creates and verifies designs.” I asserted that the product would be a positive game changer because it would "allow chipmakers to meaningfully reduce their costs and raise their profits."

Intel's decision to utilize CDNS' agent suggests that the product is indeed very useful for chipmakers and is likely to significantly move the needle for Cadence's financial results and CDNS stock over the longer term. 

Although Stifel, an investment bank, is not as enthusiastic as I am about the agreement, it did call the deal “incrementally positive” for Cadence for a number of reasons. Specifically, Stifel thinks that the partnership provides “validation” of Cadence's agentic AI, will enable Cadence to benefit to a greater extent from the potential growth of Intel Foundry, and looks poised to boost Cadence's longer-term revenue outlook.

The investment bank increased its price target on the shares to $432 from $395 and kept a “Buy” rating on the name.

Cadence Reported Strong Q1 Results

Last quarter, the firm's revenue jumped to $1.47 billion, versus $1.24 billion during the same period a year earlier, while its earnings per share climbed to $1.23, versus $1 in Q1 of 2025. Further, CDNS expects its top line to increase by a robust 17% in 2026, and its backlog rose to a record $8 billion.

“Cadence had a strong start to 2026, delivering a solid Q1 with accelerating AI demand and record backlog, reflecting strong customer commitment to our AI-driven portfolio,” CEO Anirudh Devgan said in a statement. The CEO added that “Cadence is leading the agentic AI transformation in semiconductor and system design.”   

Analysts Are Upbeat on CDNS Stock

Analysts on average, and have for at least the last three months, viewed CDNS stock as a “Strong Buy,” with 18 of 23 analysts giving it a “Strong Buy” rating.

In addition to Stifel, Citi is also bullish on the name. Following the company's Q1 results, the latter bank raised its price target on the shares to $400 from $385 and kept a “Buy” rating on the stock.


On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
INTC 124.57 +7.61 +6.51%
Intel Corp
CDNS 384.96 +1.22 +0.32%
Cadence Design Sys

Most Popular News

Planet earth with flying rocket by Sergey Mironov via Shutterstock 1
Dear AST SpaceMobile Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 17
The words call option spelled out with white tiles on black background by Larry1235 via Shutterstock 2
Unusual Options Activity Points to Bullish Bets on MSFT, CSX, and SCHW
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
Waymo Is Doubling Down on Self-Driving Car Ambitions. What That Means for GOOGL Stock.
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 4
Analysts Keep Hiking Nvidia's Forecast Revenue and Price Targets - Is NVDA Too Cheap?
Robinhood app on phone by Andrew Neel via Unsplash 5
HOOD Stock Pops as Robinhood Plans to Enter the IPO Market as Underwriter
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.