How Is Dollar Tree's Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Defensive Stocks?

With a market cap of $22.1 billion , Dollar Tree, Inc. ( DLTR ) operates discount variety stores across the United States and Canada under the Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands. The company offers a wide range of consumables, variety merchandise, and seasonal goods, catering to everyday needs as well as holidays and special occasions.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks and Dollar Tree fits this criterion perfectly. Supported by a nationwide logistics network and its e-commerce platform, DollarTree.com, the retailer serves individuals, small businesses, and organizations with affordable products and bulk purchasing options.

Despite this, shares of the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company have declined 19.8% from its 52-week high of $142.40 . DLTR stock has risen 2.4% over the past three months, slightly outperforming the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 1.5% gain over the same time frame.

In the longer term, shares of the company have increased 19% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLP’s 4.3% return over the same time frame. However, DLTR stock is down 7% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLP’s 10% increase.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since last year. Also, it has fallen below its 200-day moving average since September 2025.

Shares of DLTR climbed 17.9% on May 28 after Dollar Tree reported strong Q1 2026 results , with net sales rising 7.2% to $5 billion, comparable-store sales increasing 3.5%, and adjusted EPS surging 38.1% to $1.74. Investors were encouraged by significant profitability improvements, as operating income increased 23.2% to $473.3 million and operating margin expanded 120 basis points, driven by higher mark-ons, lower freight costs, and reduced shrinkage.

Sentiment was further boosted by the company raising its full-year fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $6.70 - $7.10, repurchasing $595 million of shares during the quarter, and maintaining expectations for 3% - 4% comparable-store sales growth and approximately 400 new store openings.

However, rival Target Corporation ( TGT ) has outpaced DLTR stock. TGT stock has increased 38.2% on a YTD basis and 36.1% over the past 52 weeks.