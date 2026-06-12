How Is Dollar Tree's Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Defensive Stocks?

With a market cap of $22.1 billion, Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) operates discount variety stores across the United States and Canada under the Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands. The company offers a wide range of consumables, variety merchandise, and seasonal goods, catering to everyday needs as well as holidays and special occasions.
Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks and Dollar Tree fits this criterion perfectly. Supported by a nationwide logistics network and its e-commerce platform, DollarTree.com, the retailer serves individuals, small businesses, and organizations with affordable products and bulk purchasing options.
Despite this, shares of the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company have declined 19.8% from its 52-week high of $142.40. DLTR stock has risen 2.4% over the past three months, slightly outperforming the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 1.5% gain over the same time frame.
In the longer term, shares of the company have increased 19% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLP’s 4.3% return over the same time frame. However, DLTR stock is down 7% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLP’s 10% increase.
Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since last year. Also, it has fallen below its 200-day moving average since September 2025.
Shares of DLTR climbed 17.9% on May 28 after Dollar Tree reported strong Q1 2026 results, with net sales rising 7.2% to $5 billion, comparable-store sales increasing 3.5%, and adjusted EPS surging 38.1% to $1.74. Investors were encouraged by significant profitability improvements, as operating income increased 23.2% to $473.3 million and operating margin expanded 120 basis points, driven by higher mark-ons, lower freight costs, and reduced shrinkage.
Sentiment was further boosted by the company raising its full-year fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $6.70 - $7.10, repurchasing $595 million of shares during the quarter, and maintaining expectations for 3% - 4% comparable-store sales growth and approximately 400 new store openings.
However, rival Target Corporation (TGT) has outpaced DLTR stock. TGT stock has increased 38.2% on a YTD basis and 36.1% over the past 52 weeks.
Due to the stock’s weak performance relative to its peers, analysts remain cautious on DLTR. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 26 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $124.45 is a premium of 8.9% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.