COIN Stock Alert: What to Know as Coinbase Launches AI Trading Tool

The Coinbase website on a mobile phone by PhotoGranary via Adobe Stock

Coinbase (COIN) shares are in focus on Friday after the crypto exchange launched a new tool that lets artificial intelligence (AI) agents autonomously execute trades and payments on behalf of users.

Dubbed “Coinbase for Agents,” this new offering underlines the firm’s ambitions beyond traditional trading.

Coinbase stock has been a disappointing investment in 2026, currently down more than 30% versus the start of this year.

Significance of Coinbase for Agents for Coinbase Stock

Coinbase for Agents enables AI assistants like ChatGPT and Claude to connect with user Coinbase accounts and carry out financial transactions on their behalf.

Agents can rebalance portfolios according to target allocations, place limit orders on dips, and schedule recurring buys – all within an isolated, permissioned portfolio with no visibility into a user’s other holdings.

The launch is bullish for COIN shares as the company will earn transaction fees from these trades, gain spread income from USDC liquidity, and benefit from increased transaction volume on its internal Layer 2 blockchain, Base.

Crucially, the revenue opportunity extends well beyond crypto, given management’s commitment to extending this tool eventually to stocks, index funds, and prediction markets.

COIN Shares’ Sales Multiple Has Moderated in 2026

Coinbase for Agents could bring a much-needed reprieve to Coinbase shares, which remain under immense pressure even though the company recently posted its 13th consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.

The firm’s underlying x402 payments protocol, which powers the agentic tool, has already logged over 100 million transactions since its debut in May 2025, with roughly 157,000 agents acting as buyers on the protocol in the past 30 days alone.

COIN is attractive as a long-term holding at current levels also because its recent inclusion in the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has created a durable institutional buyer base that didn’t exist in prior crypto cycles.

Note that the crypto stock’s sales multiple has contracted significantly to just 5.6x as well this year.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Coinbase Global?

Wall Street analysts also remain constructive on Coinbase for the remainder of 2026.