McDonald’s Is Letting AI Take Your Orders Again. A Million Orders Later, the Results Look Promising.

McDonald’s (MCD) recently partnered with Alphabet's (GOOGL) (GOOG) Google to implement an AI-powered automated order-taking system at its drive-thru. The initiative called ArchIQ, still in the experimental phase, has currently been installed in just five branches in the U.S. Interestingly, this is not McDonald’s first attempt at using AI to improve its operations. The company had previously worked with IBM (IBM) to make a similar AI ordering system called AOT (Automated Order Taking), which failed because of its poor accuracy. This time around, the results appear to be more promising, with the five locations undertaking over a million transactions at around a 90% success rate.

The strive for a change is part of McDonald’s new brand strategy, “McDonald’s > NEXT.” The Chairman and CEO, Chris Kempczinski, stated that the strategy will spur growth, productivity, and profitability across the chain’s locations. He believes that with competitors upgrading their menus, improving food quality, etc., they needed to keep up to remain the customers’ first choice. The CEO also claimed that with the staff having to interact less with the customers, the quality of the interactions is likely to go up, which he believes will improve the hospitality as well.

Customers have so far shown a mixed reaction to AI taking their orders. Some say that the staff greeting them with a smile to take the order is part of the hospitality that the CEO says will improve. Another concern shown was that the AI taking your order was just the start, and that with time, even the cooking process will become AI-operated, and soon, many people will lose their jobs. This fear, however, is likely to be accepted by the public in due time, as AI progress does not show any sign of slowing down. Whether customers end up happier or not is an entirely different debate.

About McDonald’s Stock

McDonald’s, one of the world’s largest fast-food companies, serves through a staggering 45,000+ locations across the world. Founded in 1940, the company operates in three segments: the U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed markets. While known for its restaurants, the company’s primary source of revenue is actually through royalties and franchise fees. McDonald’s is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with the Chairman and CEO, Chris Kempczinski, leading the global entity.

Over the past year, McDonald’s slightly underperformed the iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC). The stock declined around 6% while the ETF gained about 4% during the same period. This suggests that the broader Consumer Discretionary sector performed modestly better than McDonald’s over the last year. For new investors, this could be a great entry point as MCD stock establishes a technical floor around the $275 mark.

McDonald’s Reports 9% Sales Growth

McDonald’s reported its first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on May 7. The firm earned a revenue of $6.52 billion, reporting a 9% growth year-on-year (YoY). The diluted EPS grew 7%, going from $2.60 to $2.78. The fast-food chain was able to beat the analyst consensus in both these measures, with the revenue predicted by Wall Street at $6.48 billion and the diluted EPS at $2.74 to $2.75. Across the firm’s 3 business segments, the U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed markets, positive comparable sales were reported. The CEO credited McValue, the budget-friendly initiative to counter high inflation, as a major contributor to sales. While providing the customers with affordable choices, the company increased its market share in almost all of its top 10 markets.

For the upcoming quarter, Chris Kempczinski has predicted comparable sales to take a hit, mainly due to elevated gas prices and inflation driving customers’ disposable income down. MCD’s Q2 last year achieved more than usual success as it offered “Minecraft”-themed meals around the popular movie’s release dates. However, the CFO, Ian Borden, expects them to recover from a weak April on the back of their affordable menu. When asked about the FIFA World Cup’s impact on McDonald’s, the CEO responded positively, stating that the event taking place in North America this summer could work in their favor. The company already has a World Cup marketing campaign underway in over 100 global locations.

What Are Analysts Saying About MCD Stock?

After the CEO’s own forecast of weaker comparable sales in the ongoing quarter, J.P. Morgan analyst John Ivankoe reduced his price target for McDonald’s from $325 to $305. However, he still maintained his “Buy” rating. UBS analyst Dennis Geiger also maintained a “Buy” rating with a higher price target of $365.

As per the 35 Wall Street analysts covering McDonald’s, a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating suggests mixed but skewing positive analyst sentiment. The mean target price of $332.97 indicates a 16% upside from here on. The absence of any sell ratings suggests that, like the CFO, analysts also expect the firm to recover well after a weak April.