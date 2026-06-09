McDonald’s Stock Could Be Bottoming, Creating a Contrarian Bet for Long-Term Investors

McDonald’s (MCD) shares have established a firming technical floor around the $275-$280 range following a period of consolidation.

The stock currently carries a 100% “Sell” overall technical opinion from Barchart. This is understandable given the stock’s fall from grace, down from the $340 area just three months ago.

Technical momentum has turned constructive, with shares fighting to break above the 20-day moving average.

Despite lagging the broader indexes, the stock’s defensive structure above its $272 52-week low offers a clean risk-managed setup for accumulation.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $198 billion, McDonald’s (MCD) operates and franchises fast-food restaurants globally, maintaining a massive global footprint of over 45,000 locations. The consumer titan relies heavily on its high-margin franchise model, digital loyalty ecosystem, and global scale to drive consistent, durable cash flows across shifting economic cycles.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with notably improving technicals, a combination of momentum, strength, and direction. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for timely opportunities. MCD checks those boxes.

MCD has stabilized just above its rolling 52-week low of $272 after digesting a post-earnings pullback. The percentage price oscillator (PPO) is revealing a bullish divergence pattern deep within oversold territory, an encouraging sign of increasing short-term momentum as the weak-handed selling pressure begins to exhaust itself.

Barchart Technical Indicators for McDonald’s

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

100% Sell Barchart Opinion: The long-term composite signal remains heavily weighted to the downside.

The long-term composite signal remains heavily weighted to the downside. Trend Seeker Status: This proprietary system has been short MCD since March 19 when the stock was at $310, 10% ago. This COTD analysis of MCD is more anticipatory, given the current broad-based negative trend in the stock market. If the early signs of bottoming action continue, I’d expect this indicator to return to “Buy” status sometime this month.

This proprietary system has been short MCD since March 19 when the stock was at $310, 10% ago. This COTD analysis of MCD is more anticipatory, given the current broad-based negative trend in the stock market. If the early signs of bottoming action continue, I’d expect this indicator to return to “Buy” status sometime this month. The next logical upside target is around $289, 6% above Friday’s close.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$198 billion market capitalization.

22x trailing price-earnings ratio.

2.7x PEG ratio, showing a highly reasonable valuation relative to its forward growth profile.

32% profit margin.

0.41x 60-month beta, indicating a much lower risk profile than the S&P 500 Index.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on MCD

Wall Street Analysts: A consensus of 35 analysts surveyed by Barchart rate MCD a “Moderate Buy,” with 17 of those maintaining a “Strong Buy” recommendation.

A consensus of 35 analysts surveyed by Barchart rate MCD a “Moderate Buy,” with 17 of those maintaining a “Strong Buy” recommendation. Price Targets: 12-month targets range from a conservative low of $300 to a high of $375, pushing the average consensus target to $333. That’s nearly a 20% gain from Friday’s closing price.

The Bottom Line on MCD

McDonald’s is forming a necessary base-building setup, providing defensive shelter for capital as investors hunt for value outside of the overextended mega-cap spaces. The current push off the $272 annual low floor points to a logical entry point for a low-beta defensive rotation.

The stock market is changing rapidly. And while I do not believe it will be a wholesale rotation away from tech/AI stocks, I do see increasing signs that the “stock market” is finally becoming a “market of stocks” again. That implies that there will be pockets of opportunity for traders, regardless of what the headlines are saying.