Is Brown & Brown Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Daytona Beach, Florida-based Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) markets and sells insurance products and services. Valued at $20.3 billion by market cap, the company also provides risk management, employee benefit administration, and managed health care services.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and BRO perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the insurance brokers industry. BRO's market position is strong due to its long history, reputation, and diversified insurance portfolio. Its decentralized culture promotes ownership and customer satisfaction, with a broad range of products and services that cater to various customers and mitigate market risks.

Despite its notable strength, BRO slipped 46% from its 52-week high of $111.10, achieved on Jun. 24, 2025. Over the past three months, BRO stock has declined 12.3%, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 7.2% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of BRO fell 24.8% on a YTD basis and dipped 42.6% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 5.8% and 18.6% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, BRO has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages over the past year, experiencing slight fluctuations.

On Apr. 27, BRO reported its Q1 results, and its shares closed down by 4.5% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $1.39 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.36. The company’s revenue was $1.90 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.87 billion.

In the competitive arena of insurance brokers, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) has taken the lead over BRO, with a 14.6% downtick on a YTD basis and 29.4% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on BRO’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 22 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $74.18 suggests a potential upside of 23.7% from current price levels.