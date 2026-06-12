Is Dover Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

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Dover Corporation (DOV), headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, produces a wide range of specialized industrial products and manufacturing equipment. Valued at $29.4 billion by market cap, the company provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and DOV perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty industrial machinery industry. DOV's diversified portfolio and market leadership in niche industrial markets drive growth. Its innovation and tech investments boost customer loyalty and efficiency.

Despite its notable strength, DOV slipped 8% from its 52-week high of $237.54, achieved on Feb. 12. Over the past three months, DOV stock gained 3.9%, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 13.6% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of DOV have rose 11.9% on a YTD basis, outperforming NASX’s YTD gains of 11.1%. However, the stock climbed 22% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s 31.6% returns over the same time frame.

To confirm the bullish trend, DOV has been trading above its 50-day moving average recently, with minor fluctuations. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average since early November, 2025, with slight fluctuations.

On Apr. 23, DOV shares closed up by 5.5% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.28 came in line with Wall Street estimates. The company’s revenue was $2.1 billion, beating analyst estimates by 2.4%.

In the competitive arena of specialty industrial machinery, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has lagged behind DOV, with a 3.2% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 3.3% gains on a YTD basis.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on DOV’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $253.06 suggests a 15.8% potential upside from current price levels.