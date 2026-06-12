Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Dover Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_

Dover Corporation (DOV), headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, produces a wide range of specialized industrial products and manufacturing equipment. Valued at $29.4 billion by market cap, the company provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and DOV perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty industrial machinery industry. DOV's diversified portfolio and market leadership in niche industrial markets drive growth. Its innovation and tech investments boost customer loyalty and efficiency. 

Despite its notable strength, DOV slipped 8% from its 52-week high of $237.54, achieved on Feb. 12. Over the past three months, DOV stock gained 3.9%, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX13.6% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of DOV have rose 11.9% on a YTD basis, outperforming NASX’s YTD gains of 11.1%. However, the stock climbed 22% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s 31.6% returns over the same time frame.

To confirm the bullish trend, DOV has been trading above its 50-day moving average recently, with minor fluctuations. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average since early November, 2025, with slight fluctuations.

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 23, DOV shares closed up by 5.5% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.28 came in line with Wall Street estimates. The company’s revenue was $2.1 billion, beating analyst estimates by 2.4%.

In the competitive arena of specialty industrial machinery, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has lagged behind DOV, with a 3.2% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 3.3% gains on a YTD basis.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on DOV’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $253.06 suggests a 15.8% potential upside from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 25,648.64 -161.02 -0.62%
Nasdaq Composite
DOV 220.41 +1.88 +0.86%
Dover Corp
ITW 256.05 +1.60 +0.63%
Illinois Tool Works

Most Popular News

Planet earth with flying rocket by Sergey Mironov via Shutterstock 1
Dear AST SpaceMobile Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 17
The words call option spelled out with white tiles on black background by Larry1235 via Shutterstock 2
Unusual Options Activity Points to Bullish Bets on MSFT, CSX, and SCHW
Robinhood app on phone by Andrew Neel via Unsplash 3
HOOD Stock Pops as Robinhood Plans to Enter the IPO Market as Underwriter
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Climb Before the Open on U.S.-Iran Peace Hopes, PPI Data in Focus
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
Waymo Is Doubling Down on Self-Driving Car Ambitions. What That Means for GOOGL Stock.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.