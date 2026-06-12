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How Raymond James Financial's Stock Performance Compared to Other Financial Stocks?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock

Saint Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) provides private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking, and other services. Valued at $29.3 billion by market cap, the company offers its services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and RJF perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the asset management industry. RJF is known for trusted, personalized wealth management and expert advice, which keeps clients loyal. With 8,000+ financial advisors and $1.2 trillion in assets under administration, its brand and reach reflect strong client confidence.

Despite its notable strength, RJF slipped 15.3% from its 52-week high of $177.66, achieved on Sep. 23, 2025. Over the past three months, RJF stock has gained 1.4%, underperforming the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 6% gains during the same time frame.

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Shares of RJF fell 6.3% on a YTD basis but climbed 1.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLF’s YTD losses of 3.9% and 3.2% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, RJF has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early February, with slight fluctuations. The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late May, with some fluctuations. 

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On Apr. 22, RJF shares closed down slightly after reporting its Q2 results. Its revenue was $4.3 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $3.8 billion. Its adjusted EPS of $2.83 beat analyst estimates by 2.5%. 

In the competitive arena of asset management, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) has lagged behind RJF, with an 8.2% downtick on a YTD basis and 12.7% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on RJF’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 15 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $173.62 suggests a potential upside of 15.4% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 52.97 +0.35 +0.67%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
AMP 455.73 +5.35 +1.19%
Ameriprise Financial Services
RJF 153.18 +2.76 +1.83%
Raymond James Financial

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