Apple Just Gave Investors a Glimpse of Is AI Future at WWDC. It May Take More to Revive AAPL Stock.

Apple (AAPL) has spent the last couple of years watching competitors make rapid advances in AI while it played safe. While rivals such as Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google, Meta (META), and OpenAI rushed to launch advanced AI models and products, Apple appeared to have no clear AI strategies. Apple’s WWDC event in June gives a preview of the technologies that will shape future Apple devices and services. This year’s conference, in particular, carried more weight as investors were keen to find out if Apple had a credible AI strategy after being one of the biggest laggards in the AI race.

Let’s find out if Apple succeeded in impressing investors.

What Is WWDC and Why It Matters

WWDC, or Worldwide Developers Conference, is Apple's annual software event wherein it unveils major updates to its operating systems, developer tools, and software ecosystem. This year, it began on June 8 and is scheduled to run until today, June 12. Unlike many of its rivals, Apple was not among the first companies to aggressively embrace generative AI. Instead, it remained unusually cautious.

That said, Apple is still operating from a position of strength. Analysts predict the company will report an earnings increase of 17.2% in fiscal 2026, followed by 9.1% in fiscal 2027. However, its lack of efforts in the AI race has taken a toll on the stock. Meanwhile, many smaller AI companies are skyrocketing this year and reporting explosive triple-digit growth. This is most likely why WWDC mattered to investors.

Siri's Transformation Took Center Stage

One of the most important announcements at WWDC was Apple's ongoing efforts to rebuild Siri with the help of AI. Apple revealed an upgraded version of Siri that can better understand personal context, handle more complex queries, and work more smoothly than its past versions.

Importantly, Apple wants Siri to become a more useful digital assistant. With the user's permission, Siri AI will be able to access information from emails, messages, calendars, and other apps to provide more personalized help and complete tasks more efficiently. If successful, these improvements might make Apple devices even more useful while still keeping people loyal to the brand. While Siri grabbed all the attention, Apple also made it clear that it wants AI to be built into nearly every product and service it offers. The company introduced new Apple Intelligence features for communication, productivity, creativity, and everyday tasks.

These updates include better writing tools, improved photo-editing features, image-generation capabilities, and visual Intelligence tools that can help users understand and interact with information on their screens. Apple is also expanding these AI features across iPhones, iPads, and Macs so users can enjoy a consistent experience across all of their devices. This could help maintain customer loyalty going forward. Apple’s AI strategy could prove powerful given Apple's enormous installed base of roughly 2.5 billion active devices worldwide.

While the event revealed numerous long-awaited AI strategies, it failed to create much of a buzz on the market. AAPL stock is up just 9% year-to-date (YTD) and has fallen 4% over the last five days. One of the reasons may be that investors prefer to see results rather than simply promises or strategies. Reuters reported that investors were underwhelmed by the announcements and had hoped for a more dramatic AI breakthrough.

The Key Takeaway

Apple may have arrived late in the generative AI race. But it showed in the WWDC event that it isn’t playing from the sidelines anymore. The event gave investors a clear view of Apple’s AI future, one that will be centered around ecosystem integration, enhanced Siri capabilities, privacy-focused intelligence, and making AI an everyday part of the Apple experience. Now, all we have to do is wait and watch how and when Apple monetizes these AI strategies, as well as the impact on the business. Only that can help bring the stock to its former glory.

For now, AAPL stock remains a consensus “Moderate Buy” on the Street. Of the 42 analysts covering the stock, 23 offer a "Strong Buy" rating, three have a “Moderate Buy,” 15 offer a "Hold" rating, and one gives a "Strong Sell." Currently, AAPL stock is hovering just 7% below its average target price. But the Street-high estimate of $400 implies that shares can rally as much as 37% over the next 12 months.