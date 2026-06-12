With Growing Hype Ahead of the SpaceX IPO, the IPFX SPAC Merger With Quantum Space Looks Interesting

Amid the pandemic, 2020 and 2021 were spectacular years for special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) initial public offerings (IPOs). The number of SPACs listed during these two years were 248 and 613, respectively. Between 2022 and 2024, however, SPACs fell to less than 100 IPOs annually. However, there seems to be renewed interset in these kinds of public debuts, with 144 SPAC IPOs in 2025 and 108 so far this year.

Having learned from the SPAC IPO euphoria experienced during the pandemic, investors need to be selective when considering exposure to these kinds of listings. But one interesting story that deserves attention this year is Inflection Point Acquisition Corp VI (IPFX). In March 2026, IPFX listed with an initial public offering of 22 million shares at $10 apiece, making for a total fundraising of $220 million.

The big announcement, however, came on June 8, when Quantum Space agreed to go public through a merger with Inflection Point. Quantum Space has a pre-money valuation of $600 million and, assuming no redemptions by Inflection Point's public shareholders, the equity value is expected at $1.2 billion. With the transaction already being approved by Quantum Space and Inflection Point, closure is expected by the fourth quarter of 2026.

About Quantum Space

Quantum Space is an early-stage company involved in the building of next-generation “advanced maneuverable spacecraft.” The company focuses on sectors like defense as well as civil and commercial space operations.

Quantum Space’s Ranger platform for these sectors comes with patented propulsion, extended on-orbit endurance, and modular flexibility. Further, Ranger has one of the “largest storable fuel capacities in its class.” Another differentiating factor is that Ranger allows for 70% reduction in costs beyond low earth orbit.

It’s worth noting that Quantum has 17 issued and pending patents. With significant advantages in terms of capacity and cost coupled with a focus on innovation, the firm is positioned to make inroads in the orbital economy. While IPFX stock has remained somewhat subdued after listing, the merger news is likely to translate into positive price action.

Significant Addressable Market

The Quantum Space deal seems to have come at the right time. After all, the SpaceX IPO has garnered significant investor interest, with SpaceX expected to command a valuation of $1.75 trillion.

Of course, Quantum Space is just at the beginning of the growth journey. However, according to Quantum, the total addressable global market for designing, launching, and operating maneuverable spacecraft across orbit is $100 billion. Specific to the United States, an increased focus on space defense is likely to be a catalyst. As an early mover, Quantum Space may be well-positioned to benefit.

For fiscal 2026, Quantum Space expects revenue at $24 million with a gross margin of 22%. Further, for fiscal 2027, revenue and gross margin are expected at $61 million and 23%, respectively. As product sales accelerate coupled with data and platform services by 2030, Quantum Space has a robust growth outlook. At the same time, gross margin expansion could be significant as the business scales.

An important point to note is that, post the transaction, Quantum Space will have $533 million in cash on its balance sheet. This will provide flexibility for investments. It’s likely that Quantum Space will witness cash burn in the initial stages. Further dilution of equity is also likely. However, that may not present a risk as growth offsets the dilution factor.

Conclusion

In May 2026, Quantum Space announced its Tulsa, Oklahoma, manufacturing facility to scale Ranger spacecraft production. The facility is expected to be operational by Q1 2027. This marks a key catalyst for growth acceleration in 2028 and beyond.

In terms of client wins, Quantum Space has also been selected by the U.S. Space Force for "an Andromeda IDIQ Contract award.” In 2025, Quantum Space's joint venture with Astro Digital was awarded another Space Force contract for the Space Test Experiments Platform-2.0 (STEP-2.0) program. These contracts help validate the company’s technology.

Overall, IPFX stock looks interesting after the merger announcement. While meaningful growth acceleration will come after 18 to 24 months for the merged entity, structural industry tailwinds make for a compelling opportunity.