Dollar General Stock Is Staging a Technical Turnaround as Consumer Sentiment Weakens

Dollar General Corp (DG) shares have staged a constructive near-term bounce after the stock stopped its slide on a dime, at the $100 mark three weeks ago.

The stock currently carries a 48% “Sell” overall technical opinion from Barchart, but it is attempting to stage a rally from this level which makes this a contrarian situation.

Short-term buying pressure has turned aggressively positive, with the price posting a 14% gain since that May low. Still, the stock is about 40% south of its all-time high, in a stock market where the broad averages are within 5%-10% of theirs.

Despite a steep 3-month drawdown, the consumer staples anchor has carved out a solid technical floor, well above its $95 annual low.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $24 billion, Dollar General (DG) is a leading deep-discount retailer operating over 21,000 neighborhood stores across the United States. The defensive retail giant delivers everyday essentials to rural and suburban markets, leveraging its immense fixed-cost scale to sustain reliable consumer demand during inflationary economic cycles.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with notably improving technicals, a combination of momentum, strength, and direction. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for timely opportunities. DG checks those boxes.

DG has initiated a sharp technical trend reversal, jumping off its absolute 52-week low floor of $95. Its 20-day moving average has transitioned into a near-term launchpad, having very recently turned positive. The Price Oscillator (PPO) reveals a clean bullish curvature emerging from deep oversold territory, hinting that institutional block buyers are stepping back into the space following the company’s recent Q1 earnings beat. Having absorbed intense selling pressure, the visual footprint shows a steady recovery pattern.

On a personal note, this has often been one of the first stocks I return to when the economy starts to recede. It may not be obvious at the upper end of the K-shaped economy, but for the rest of the economy, times are increasingly challenging. That often prompts consumers to “trade down” to retailers like DG, which can provide an earnings and stock price boost.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Dollar General

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

48% Sell Barchart Opinion: The macro trading signal remains structured in a “Sell” rating, but it was 72% earlier this week, and 88% last week. That is often an early buy signal.

The macro trading signal remains structured in a “Sell” rating, but it was 72% earlier this week, and 88% last week. That is often an early buy signal. Trend Seeker Status: The system maintains a “Hold” rating, but shows significant short-term momentum. It is quite noteworthy that this indicator for this stock has generated 33 trades over the past five years, with a total return of 142%.

The system maintains a “Hold” rating, but shows significant short-term momentum. It is quite noteworthy that this indicator for this stock has generated 33 trades over the past five years, with a total return of 142%. The next logical upside target is around $127, and if that is breached to the upside, this stock could challenge its all-time high above $150 a share.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$24.30 billion market capitalization.

15.5x trailing price-earnings ratio.

1.67x PEG ratio, showing highly reasonable valuation relative to its forward growth profile.

0.52x Debt/Equity, indicating a healthy going-forward financial condition as interest rates continue to move higher.

0.26 60-month beta, which is lower than more than 95% of S&P 500 Index stocks.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on DG

Wall Street Analysts: A consensus of 28 analysts surveyed by Barchart rate DG a “Moderate Buy” with 11 of those maintaining an explicit “Strong Buy” recommendation.

A consensus of 28 analysts surveyed by Barchart rate DG a “Moderate Buy” with 11 of those maintaining an explicit “Strong Buy” recommendation. Price Targets: 12-month targets range from a conservative low of $90 to a high of $175, pushing the average consensus target to $133.

The Bottom Line on DG

Dollar General is executing a timely technical turnaround, indicating that retail selling pressure has been thoroughly exhausted. Despite this recent rally, DG stock is still down 48% the past five years. Its current bottoming structure provides an insulated, low-beta environment for tactical exposure.