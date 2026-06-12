Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Starting Friday with modest Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com__480x318
Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com__480x318

Corn prices are down ½ to 1 ½ cents so far on Friday morning. Futures closed Thursday with losses of 7 to 10 ½ cents across most contracts, as increased supplies on USDA’s balance sheets added pressure. Open interest was up 5,819 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 6 3/4 cents at $3.80 1/2. 

Export Sales data from Thursday indicated 1.00 MMT of old crop corn business in the week of June 4. That was a 13.3% increase from last week and 26.4% larger than the same week last year. Japan was the top buyer of 373,100 MT, with 356,200 MT sold to Mexico. New crop sales were seen at 926,645 MT, taking new crop business to 4.124 MMT, a 31.6% increase from the same point last year. Japan was the lead buyer of 241,000 MT, with 237,500 MT sold to Colombia and 204,000 MT to South Korea.

USDA’s monthly WASDE report showed the old crop US ending stocks number at 2.145 bbu, a 3 mbu increase from last month. Corn used for ethanol was dropped by 25 mbu, with exports offsetting that with a 25 mbu increase. Imports were raised by 3 mbu. That 3 mbu carried through to the next marketing year, which was up just 3 mbu as well to 1.96 bbu. 

Brazil production was raised by 3 MMT from the USDA, at 138 MMT, with Argentina up 2 MMT to 61 MMT. CONAB data from Thursday showed the 2025/26 crop pegged at 140.46 MMT, up 0.29 MMT from last month. The first crop was raised by 0.88 MMT to 28.46 MMT, with the second crop down 0.58 MMT to 107.87 MMT.

WASDE data showed 2025/26 world ending stocks were up 6.41 MMT to 303.36 MMT on the increased world supplies. New crop carryout was up 3.68 MMT to 281.22 MMT.

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.11 3/4, down 7 1/4 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

Nearby Cash  was $3.80 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.20, down 7 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.39 1/2, down 7 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash  was $3.94 3/4, down 7 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 438-0 -1-4 -0.34%
Corn
ZCU26 418-6 -1-2 -0.30%
Corn
ZCN26 411-0 -0-6 -0.18%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.0231 -0.0156 -0.39%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 3.7880 -0.0078 -0.21%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Jet engine via LittleVisuals via Pixabay 1
Why Cathie Wood Just Massively Sold Archer Aviation Stock
Trader looking at losses on smartphone by MMD Creative via Shutterstock 2
1 Intel Insider Just Sold Nearly 10% of His INTC Stock
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 3
Nasdaq Futures Plunge as Tech Selloff Deepens, U.S. Inflation Data in Focus
Alibaba by testing via Shutterstock 4
Dear Alibaba Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 30
Microsoft France headquarters by JeanLuclchard via Shutterstock 5
Investors Buy Long-Dated Microsoft Call Options in Huge Volumes - A Very Bullish Signal
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.