Equity Residential Stock: Is EQR Underperforming the Real Estate Sector?

Chicago, Illinois-based Equity Residential (EQR) is a leading residential real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, and manages high-quality apartment communities across major metropolitan areas in the United States. Valued at $25.3 billion by market cap, the company focuses on affluent urban and suburban markets with strong job growth and high barriers to entry, including regions such as New York City, Boston, Washington, Seattle, San Francisco, and Denver.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and EQR perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the residential REIT industry. As one of the largest apartment REITs in the U.S., the company benefits from diversified geographic exposure and a focus on markets with favorable demographic trends and constrained housing supply.

EQR slipped 5% from its 52-week high of $70.18. Over the past three months, EQR stock has gained 10.8%, outperforming the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) 5.9% fall over the same time frame.

Shares of EQR are up 5.7% on a YTD basis and dipped 3.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the ETF’s 11.3% YTD rise and 7% returns over the last year.

However, EQR has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late April, indicating an uptrend.

Although Equity Residential has continued to benefit from solid occupancy and resilient demand for rental housing, the stock has lagged the broader market over the past year due to muted rent growth in several of its core coastal markets, elevated apartment supply that has pressured pricing power, and investors' concerns about the impact of higher interest rates on REIT valuations and borrowing costs. In addition, the market's preference for faster-growing technology and AI-related stocks has weighed on sentiment toward more defensive real estate names, contributing to EQR's relative underperformance.

In the competitive residential REIT industry, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) has lagged behind EQR, with a 1.7% uptick on a YTD basis and 10.7% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on EQR’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 21 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $71 suggests a 6.5% potential upside from current price levels.