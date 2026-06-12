Is NetApp Stock Outperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $31.5 billion, NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) is a global intelligent data infrastructure company that provides software, systems, and cloud services designed to help enterprises store, manage, protect, and optimize their data across on-premises and hybrid cloud environments. Headquartered in San Jose, California, NetApp serves customers in industries ranging from financial services and healthcare to government and telecommunications.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and NetApp fits this criterion perfectly. Its key competitive advantage lies in its ability to provide a unified intelligent data infrastructure platform that enables enterprises to seamlessly manage, protect, and optimize data across on-premises environments and multiple public clouds. Powered by its ONTAP software, the company offers consistent data services, strong cyber resilience, and AI-ready storage solutions while maintaining deep partnerships with major cloud providers.
However, shares of the data storage company have fallen 16.8% from its 52-week high of $192.83 touched on May 29. Shares of NetApp have soared 64.5% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average Index’s ($DOWI) 7.2% return over the same time frame.
Longer term, NTAP stock is up 49.8% on a YTD basis, outpacing DOWI's 5.8% increase. Shares of the company have climbed 56.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the index’s 18.6% rise over the same time frame.
From a technical standpoint, the stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since April, indicating an uptrend.
On May 28, NetApp released its FY2026 Q4 earnings, and its shares jumped 22.4% in the next trading session. Its revenue rose 12% year over year to $1.95 billion, driven by robust demand for all-flash storage and cloud services. Record all-flash array revenue increased 18% to $1.2 billion, while public cloud revenue climbed 11% to $182 million. On a non-GAAP basis, NetApp earned $2.43 per share, surpassing analysts’ expectations, as enterprises increasingly adopted its hybrid cloud and AI-focused data infrastructure solutions.
In comparison, rival Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has significantly outperformed NTAP stock. Shares of Western Digital have soared 850.8% over the past 52 weeks and 207.2% on a YTD basis.
Nevertheless, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” and the mean price target of $171.81 suggests a premium of 7.1% to its current levels.
On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.