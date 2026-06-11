Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is ResMed Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Resmed Inc_ HQ photo-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Resmed Inc_ HQ photo-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

With a market cap of $28.1 billion, San Diego, California-based ResMed Inc. (RMD) develops and markets medical devices and cloud-based software for diagnosing, treating, and managing respiratory disorders worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Sleep and Breathing Health, and Residential Care Software, offering solutions ranging from sleep diagnostics and therapy devices to comprehensive healthcare software platforms. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and ResMed fits this criterion perfectly. Its innovations include portable diagnostic tools, cloud-based monitoring systems, and enterprise software solutions supporting sleep clinics, home medical equipment providers, and senior care organizations.

Shares of the medical products maker have fallen 12.7% from its 52-week high of $293.81. RMD stock has declined 21.7% over the past three months, lagging behind the Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 4.6% rise over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

RMD stock is down 19.6% on a YTD basis, underperforming the DOWI’s 3.9% gain. In the longer term, shares of the medical device maker have decreased 23.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI's 16.5% return over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since November 2025. 

www.barchart.com

ResMed reported fiscal Q3 2026 results on Apr. 30 that exceeded Wall Street expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.86 and revenue rising 11% year over year to $1.43 billion, driven by strong demand for its sleep apnea and respiratory care devices. The company also stated that GLP-1 weight-loss drugs could help bring more patients into the sleep apnea treatment market, as increased awareness and medical consultations may lead to greater adoption of ResMed’s therapies and devices. However, the stock fell 4.1% the next day.

In comparison, ResMed stock has underperformed its rival, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX). BDX stock has gained 7.8% over the past 52 weeks and dropped 3.1% on a YTD basis. 

Despite RMD’s underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 20 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $264.92 is a premium of 36.9% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BDX 147.42 -0.37 -0.25%
Becton Dickinson and Company
RMD 194.01 +0.44 +0.23%
Resmed Inc
$DOWI 50,131.76 +212.98 +0.43%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

Most Popular News

NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 1
Dear Nvidia Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 11
The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock 2
Dear Marvell Technology Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 22
Broadcom Inc HQ photo-by Sundry Photogrpahy via iStock 3
Broadcom's Sell-Off Is Overdone - Based on its FCF Margins, AVGO Could Be Worth Double
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 4
MicroStrategy Is Buying the Bitcoin Dip. Why Investors Are Turning Course and Suddenly Rewarding MSTR Stock.
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 5
Stocks Climb on an AI-Led Rebound
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.