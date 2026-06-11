Is ResMed Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $28.1 billion , San Diego, California-based ResMed Inc. ( RMD ) develops and markets medical devices and cloud-based software for diagnosing, treating, and managing respiratory disorders worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Sleep and Breathing Health, and Residential Care Software, offering solutions ranging from sleep diagnostics and therapy devices to comprehensive healthcare software platforms.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and ResMed fits this criterion perfectly. Its innovations include portable diagnostic tools, cloud-based monitoring systems, and enterprise software solutions supporting sleep clinics, home medical equipment providers, and senior care organizations.

Shares of the medical products maker have fallen 12.7% from its 52-week high of $293.81 . RMD stock has declined 21.7% over the past three months, lagging behind the Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 4.6% rise over the same time frame.

RMD stock is down 19.6% on a YTD basis, underperforming the DOWI’s 3.9% gain. In the longer term, shares of the medical device maker have decreased 23.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI's 16.5% return over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since November 2025.

ResMed reported fiscal Q3 2026 results on Apr. 30 that exceeded Wall Street expectations , with adjusted EPS of $2.86 and revenue rising 11% year over year to $1.43 billion, driven by strong demand for its sleep apnea and respiratory care devices. The company also stated that GLP-1 weight-loss drugs could help bring more patients into the sleep apnea treatment market, as increased awareness and medical consultations may lead to greater adoption of ResMed’s therapies and devices. However, the stock fell 4.1% the next day.

In comparison, ResMed stock has underperformed its rival, Becton, Dickinson and Company ( BDX ). BDX stock has gained 7.8% over the past 52 weeks and dropped 3.1% on a YTD basis.