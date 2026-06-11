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Is Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Image by NicoElNino via Shutterstock
Image by NicoElNino via Shutterstock

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) provides locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries. It is valued at a market cap of $43.5 billion

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and WAB fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the railroads industry. The company specializes in manufacturing heavy-haul locomotives, automated train control systems, electronic braking frameworks, and next-generation green transit technologies like battery-hybrid propulsion systems.

This railroad company is currently trading 7% below its 52-week high of $275.84, reached on Apr. 9. Shares of WAB have soared 4% over the past three months, marginally underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI4.6% uptick during the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com 

Nonetheless, in the longer term, WAB has rallied 25.4% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing DOWI's 16.5% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of WAB are up 20.2%, compared to DOWI’s 3.9% rise. 

To confirm its recent bearish trend, WAB has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early June. However, it has remained above its 200-day moving average since late September 2025. 

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On Apr. 22, WAB shares gained 1.5% following the company's strong Q1 results, which were driven by robust demand across its freight and transit markets, expanding margins, and continued growth in its higher-margin services and digital solutions businesses. Revenue increased 13% year over year to $2.95 billion, supported by stronger freight segment performance, higher service-related activity, and sustained demand for modernization initiatives and digital rail technologies. On the earnings front, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.71, surpassing analysts’ expectations.

WAB has underperformed its rival, Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN), which soared 27.3% over the past 52 weeks and 27.6% on a YTD basis. 

Despite WAB’s recent slight underperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 12 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $300.91 suggests a 17.3% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TRN 33.74 -0.41 -1.20%
Trinity Industries
WAB 256.52 -9.25 -3.48%
Wabtec Corp
$DOWI 49,918.78 -953.33 -1.87%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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