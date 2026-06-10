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Cattle Gains Hold on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Family outside of cow pen by Halfpoint via iStock
Family outside of cow pen by Halfpoint via iStock

Live cattle futures posted gains on Wednesday, with contracts up 42 cents to $2.07 on the day. There were no deliveries issued against June futures on Wednesday. Cash trade saw some light $402 dressed trade in the north yet, though it has yet to see much volume this week. Feeder cattle futures were mostly 15 to 82 cents higher at the Wednesday close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 14 cents on June 9 to $368.06.

Mexico suspended imports of cattle from the US late on Tuesday due to the recent rise in screwworm cases. US exports to Mexico totaled just 11,110 head in 2025.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Wednesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $17.58. Choice boxes were up 38 cents to $393.28, while Select was $1.23 lower at $375.70.  USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter on Wednesday was estimated at 105,000 head, with the weekly total at 316,000 head. That is down 4,000 from the previous week and 24,480 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $250.100, up $2.075,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $241.500, up $1.800,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $233.700, up $1.575,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $354.375, up $0.225,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $351.375, up $0.675,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $347.725, up $0.825,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 233.700s +1.575 +0.68%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 241.500s +1.800 +0.75%
Live Cattle
LEM26 250.100s +2.075 +0.84%
Live Cattle
GFU26 351.375s +0.675 +0.19%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 354.375s +0.225 +0.06%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 347.725s +0.825 +0.24%
Feeder Cattle

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