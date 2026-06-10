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Hogs Posting Wednesday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are trading with mostly higher trade on Wednesday, with most contracts up $1 to $1.15. as June is down 37 cents.  USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $97.35 on Wednesday morning, up 18 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 13 cents on June 8 at $92.76.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was up at $96.65 per cwt. The picnic and ham were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 485,000 head, taking the week to date total to 950,000. That is down 8,000 head from last Monday and 8,244 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs  are at $93.200, down $0.375,

Jul 26 Hogs  are at $97.175, up $1.025

Aug 26 Hogs are at $95.775, up $1.075,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEN26 97.050 +0.900 +0.94%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 93.200 -0.375 -0.40%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 95.675 +0.975 +1.03%
Lean Hogs

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