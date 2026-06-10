Hogs Posting Wednesday Gains

Lean hog futures are trading with mostly higher trade on Wednesday, with most contracts up $1 to $1.15. as June is down 37 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $97.35 on Wednesday morning, up 18 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 13 cents on June 8 at $92.76.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was up at $96.65 per cwt. The picnic and ham were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 485,000 head, taking the week to date total to 950,000. That is down 8,000 head from last Monday and 8,244 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs are at $93.200, down $0.375,

Jul 26 Hogs are at $97.175, up $1.025