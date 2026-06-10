Is Electronic Arts Stock Outperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $50.8 billion , Electronic Arts Inc. ( EA ) is a leading global video game company that develops, publishes, and delivers interactive entertainment experiences for consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. The company offers a diverse portfolio of games across genres such as sports, racing, action, role-playing, simulation, and first-person shooters, featuring popular franchises including EA SPORTS FC, Madden NFL, The Sims, Apex Legends, and Battlefield.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Electronic Arts fits this criterion perfectly. Electronic Arts distributes its games and services through digital platforms, retail channels, and subscription-based live services worldwide.

Shares of the Redwood City, California-based company have slipped marginally from its 52-week high of $204.88 . EA stock has risen 1.7% over the past three months, lagging behind the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) nearly 6% rise over the same time frame.

The stock is down marginally on a YTD basis, underperforming DOWI's 5.2% gain. However, in the longer term, shares of Electronic Arts have soared 38.3% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing DOWI's nearly 18% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since December 2025.

Electronic Arts reported strong Q4 2026 results on May 5, including revenue of $2.12 billion and EPS of $1.81, which beat analyst expectations. Full-year net bookings rose 9% year-over-year to a record $8.03 billion, supported by growth in both full-game sales and live services, including the successful launch of the Battlefield franchise. Additionally, the company highlighted strong investor demand in its recent debt financing process and positive progress with regulators regarding its pending acquisition by a consortium backed by the Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake affiliates, and Affinity Partners affiliates. However, the stock fell marginally the next day.

In comparison, rival Roblox Corporation ( RBLX ) has lagged behind EA stock. RBLX stock has dipped 47.2% on a YTD basis and 54.4% over the past 52 weeks.