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Is Kraft Heinz Company Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Kraft Heinz Co boxes by- jentakespictures via iStock
Kraft Heinz Co boxes by- jentakespictures via iStock

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is one of the world’s largest food and beverage manufacturers, producing and marketing a broad portfolio of iconic brands, including Heinz, Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Capri Sun, Jell-O, and Maxwell House. Headquartered in Chicago and Pittsburgh, the company sells its products across North America and international markets, serving consumers through retail, foodservice, and e-commerce channels. The company has a market cap of around $27.8 billion.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Kraft Heinz fits this criterion, reflecting its significant scale and strong position within the global packaged food industry. The company distributes its products through a diverse network that includes supermarkets, mass retailers, wholesale partners, foodservice operators, and online sales channels, enabling it to reach consumers across a wide range of markets.

Shares of the company are currently trading 19.7% below its 52-week high of $29.19, reached last year. KHC has gained marginally over the past three months, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI6.6% rise over the same time frame.

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In the longer term, KHC stock is down 1.6% on a YTD basis, which is a significant underperformance compared to DOWI’s 5.6% increase. Moreover, shares of Kraft Heinz have decreased 10.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind DOWI’s 18.3% return over the same time frame.

The weak momentum is evidenced in the stock consistently trading below the 200-day moving average over the past year. Also, it traded below the 50-day moving average but with some occasional bounces over the line.

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Kraft Heinz shares have struggled over the past year as investors weighed weak organic sales trends and ongoing volume declines. While the company is investing heavily in marketing, innovation, and brand revitalization, those investments have pressured profitability and raised concerns about near-term earnings growth.

The company’s most recent earnings report was released on May 6, 2026. For the first quarter of 2026, Kraft Heinz reported net sales of $6 billion, up just 0.8% year-over-year (YOY). Its adjusted EPS fell 6.5% YOY to $0.58 from $0.62 a year earlier. Organic net sales declined 0.4%, while volume/mix fell 1.2 percentage points, highlighting the demand challenges the company continues to face.

Nevertheless, Kraft Heinz has outperformed its rival, General Mills, Inc. (GIS), which has recorded a 38.5% dip over the past 52 weeks and 27.5% this year.

Amid KHC’s weak performance, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 20 analysts covering the stock, while the stock is trading slightly above the mean price target of $22.47


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GIS 34.14 +0.42 +1.25%
General Mills
KHC 24.04 +0.61 +2.60%
Kraft Heinz Company
$DOWI 50,280.60 -591.51 -1.16%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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