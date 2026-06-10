Tapestry Stock Is Breaking Out: Why Shares Have at Least 10% More Upside Potential

Tapestry (TPR) shares have exhibited a highly constructive technical breakout, charging forward to clear heavy resistance at the $145 mark.

The stock currently carries a 48% “Buy” overall technical opinion from Barchart, confirming that intermediate and long-term indicators fully support a continuation of the upward trajectory. This is toward the upper end, but still well within, my typical sweet spot for this indicator.

Momentum has flipped aggressively positive, with the luxury retailer posting a strong recent gain as buyer accumulation accelerates.

Following its robust quarterly earnings beat and raised guidance, TPR is forming a bullish technical “staircase” pattern. In a market looking beyond AI stocks, this one has a solid opportunity to move at least 10% higher in the intermediate term.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $28 billion, Tapestry (TPR) is a leading New York-based modern luxury house overseeing an iconic portfolio that includes Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company leverages a high-margin premium leather goods pipeline, an accelerating Gen Z digital loyalty app ecosystem, and an innovative AI platform, Mira, to scale global operations and sustain highly reliable cash flows.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with notably improving technicals, a combination of momentum, strength, and direction. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for timely opportunities. TPR checks those boxes.

TPR has staged a textbook technical turnaround, climbing sharply from its mid-May corrective low of $128. Its 20-day exponential moving average has transitioned into a pattern that historically translates to a “high percentage shot.” The top reason TPR is today’s Chart of the Day is the shape of the Price Oscillator (PPO). That reveals a clean bullish crossover emerging from deeply compressed territory, indicating institutional money driving this trend expansion underneath the surface. There was some profit-taking post-earnings, but that might now be behind us.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Tapestry

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

48% “Buy” Barchart Opinion: The composite indicator flags a clear “Buy” stance. While short-term metrics point to a brief consolidation phase, the long-term trend lines fully align behind a sustained upward expansion.

The composite indicator flags a clear “Buy” stance. While short-term metrics point to a brief consolidation phase, the long-term trend lines fully align behind a sustained upward expansion. Trend Seeker Status: The system maintains an active buy signal as the price comfortably clears short-term moving average limits on expansion volume.

The system maintains an active buy signal as the price comfortably clears short-term moving average limits on expansion volume. The next logical upside target is around $162. This aligns with the stock’s major 52-week ceiling, representing a primary “gap filling” opportunity before testing uncharted territory.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$28 billion market capitalization.

market capitalization. 21x trailing price-earnings ratio.

trailing price-earnings ratio. 1.42x PEG ratio, showing a highly reasonable valuation relative to its forward growth profile.

PEG ratio, showing a highly reasonable valuation relative to its forward growth profile. 1.42x 60-month beta, which indicates this stock has been 40% more volatile than the S&P 500 Index. If a stock is falling, that’s not good news. But this report is about an up-trending stock. So we want more volatility on the upside.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on TPR

Wall Street Analysts: A consensus of 21 analysts surveyed by Barchart rate TPR a “ Strong Buy,” with 15 of those maintaining an explicit “Strong Buy” recommendation.

A consensus of 21 analysts surveyed by Barchart rate TPR a “ with 15 of those maintaining an explicit “Strong Buy” recommendation. Price Targets: 12-month targets range from a conservative low of $110 to an ambitious high of $200, pushing the average consensus target to $166.

The Bottom Line on TPR

Tapestry is executing a clean technical reversal, demonstrating that deep institutional accumulation has likely exhausted previous distribution pressures. Backed by an impressive 27% earnings surprise and raised full-year guidance, the stock’s current price structure offers an entry profile for momentum buyers, in a market increasingly starved for high-confidence ideas.