Wedbush Gives a Thumbs Up to Palantir’s AIPCon, But I Think AIPCon 2026 Was a Dud for PLTR Stock

Reputable broker Wedbush reckons that Palantir's (PLTR) AIPCon was a hit. Reiterating its “Outperform” rating on PLTR stock with a price target of $230, the firm said in a note to clients: “The common denominator for value was the expertise that FDEs provide as they sit alongside customers in the field and build the product in real-time as the customer explains their pain points, seeing changes happen immediately.”

“Palantir's ability to aggregate and standardize decades of customer know-how into actionable data, making it easily digestible for customers, is positioning the company as an irreplaceable partner,” Wedbush elaborated. "Ultimately, customers feel more comfortable directly working with another human in buildouts versus an AI, and Palantir’s human-powered, AI-backed approach is a key differentiator that is winning over new business while supporting stickiness."

However, along with Palantir's ontology moat, its deployment of Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) alongside customers is already well-known. The point is: Can AIPCon really be the catalyst for a turnaround in PLTR stock, which is down roughly 26% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis? Let's take a closer look.

AIPCon Was a Bit of a Dud

The 10th edition of AIPCon did not blow it out of the water and left a lot to be desired from CEO Alex Karp and his team. Apart from a deal with Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google Cloud, there was really nothing to write home about. Thus, shares of PLTR stock ended more than 4% lower in the following day's trading session.

Under the Google Cloud tie-up, Palantir's platform will be available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, with two-way data federation between BigQuery and Foundry, two-way semantic exchange between Google's Knowledge Catalog and Foundry's Ontology, and “deeper connectivity” between Gemini and Palantir AIP for enterprise AI workflows. Consequently, the deal will provide commercial customers a bridge between Google's large language model infrastructure and Palantir's operational data layer, which is a meaningful integration for organizations already running on Google Cloud.

Beyond the Google deal, another somewhat noteworthy development from AIPCon was the expansion of a deal in Mexico. GNP Seguros, Mexico's largest insurance carrier, expanded its existing relationship with Palantir through a multi-year extension, with plans to use Palantir's tools for fraudulent claims detection, underwriting accuracy, and claims processing. Palantir also announced an enterprise AI platform deal with law firm Kirkland & Ellis aimed at transforming private equity fundraising workflows.

Still, conspicuous by its absence was the lack of any material announcements on the government business front, whether in the U.S. or abroad.

Palantir's Robust Financials

Palantir posted yet another impressive set of financial figures for the first quarter of 2026 on May 4, staying consistent with the trends observed in earlier reporting periods. The firm once again cleared the Rule of 40 target in addition to topping analyst projections for revenue and profits.

Revenue for the quarter totaled $1.63 billion, representing an 85% year-over-year (YOY) gain. Breaking that down, U.S. government revenue expanded 84% to $687 million, while U.S. commercial revenue showed continued strong progress with a 133% increase to $595 million. The remaining deal value within the U.S. commercial area, an important gauge of upcoming demand, more than doubled from the previous year to $4.92 billion. Finally, overall contract value reached $2.41 billion for the period, rising 61% YOY.

Regarding profitability, EPS increased to $0.33, beating the expected $0.28 and representing another quarter of outperforming consensus estimates. Operating cash flow stood out as net cash from operations nearly tripled YOY to $899.2 million. The company finished the quarter holding $2.32 billion in cash with zero short-term debt recorded on its balance sheet.

That said, even after the recent decline in its share price, PLTR stock continues to trade at elevated valuation levels. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 114.9 times, price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 72.6 times, and price-to-cash flow (P/CF) ratio of 196.2 times all remain well above corresponding sector averages, leaving limited room for error should growth moderate.

What Do Analysts Think of Palantir Stock?

Overall, analysts have earmarked a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” for PLTR stock. The mean target price of $194.81 implies potential upside of 47% from current levels. Out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 19 have a “Strong Buy” rating, seven have a “Hold” rating, one has a “Moderate Sell” rating, and one has a “Strong Sell” rating.