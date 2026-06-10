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Cognizant Stock: Is CTSH Underperforming the Technology Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp_ Plano, TX office-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp_ Plano, TX office-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is a global provider of information technology consulting, digital transformation, and business process outsourcing services. Headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, the company helps enterprises modernize their technology infrastructure, enhance customer experiences, and improve operational efficiency.

With a market cap of $25.1 billion, the company falls in the “large-cap stocks” category. Unlike many traditional IT outsourcers, Cognizant has built strong domain knowledge in industries such as healthcare, financial services, and life sciences, enabling it to offer highly customized solutions tailored to clients' specific needs. Cognizant has also strengthened its position in digital engineering, cloud, data analytics, and artificial intelligence through acquisitions and strategic investments, helping enterprises modernize legacy systems and adopt emerging technologies.

Despite its notable strength, CTSH slipped 39.2% from its 52-week high of $87.03. Over the past three months, CTSH stock has declined 18.1%, trailing the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 29.3% rise during the same time frame.

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Additionally, in the longer term, shares of CTSH have fallen 36.2% on a YTD basis and 34.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLK YTD gains of 25.6% and solid 50.9% returns over the last year.

Moreover, CTSH has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early February, indicating a recent bearish trend.

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On May 21, Cognizant shares rose 2% after the company announced accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreements with Truist Bank and BNP Paribas to buy back $500 million worth of its Class A common stock as part of its updated 2026 repurchase program. Under the agreements, approximately 7.8 million shares were initially delivered to Cognizant, with the final number of shares to be determined based on the stock's volume-weighted average price, subject to customary adjustments.

In the competitive arena of information technology services, Gartner, Inc. (IT) has suffered the same fate as CTSH, with 37.6% dip on a YTD basis and 62.7% drop over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish about CTSH’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 28 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $71.61 suggests a potential upside of 35.3% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLK 176.92 -3.85 -2.13%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
CTSH 52.55 -0.39 -0.74%
Cognizant Tech Sol
IT 157.40 -2.95 -1.84%
Gartner Inc

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