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Nuvalent Stock Hits All-Time High Following GSK's Buyout Offer

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Medical research and development by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock
Medical research and development by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock

Nuvalent (NUVL) stock ripped higher on June 9 after GSK (GSK) announced a $10.6 billion all-cash deal to acquire the Nasdaq-listed precision oncology company. 

The British pharmaceutical behemoth will commence a tender offer at $124 per share, representing a massive 40% premium on NUVL’s previous close. 

NUVL is the second-largest acquisition in GSK’s history, marking a departure from its focus on smaller transactions in recent years. 

Including today’s explosive gains, Nuvalent shares are up more than 20% versus the start of this year.

www.barchart.com

Why Did GSK Price Nuvalent Stock at a Premium?

Buying Nuvalent adds two near-approval therapies (zidesamtinib and neladalkib) to GSK's portfolio — positioning it strongly to challenge lung cancer treatments from the likes of Roche (RHHBY) and Pfizer (PFE)

FDA is set to announce its decision on those next-gen investigational cancer drugs in September and November, respectively, with BofA analysts calling for combined peak annual sales of up to $4 billion. 

In its press release, GSK said the NUVL transaction will be profitable from 2027 and incremental to its goal of achieving £40 billion in yearly sales within the next five years. 

The pharma titan is paying a hefty premium for NUVL stock because the acquisition may also help offset an expected decline in revenue when its best-selling HIV medicine loses exclusivity in 2028.

Is There Any Further Upside Left in NUVL Shares?

Investors should note that Nuvalent shares are already trading just below the $124 buyout price, which means the upside from here is essentially gone.

Since GSK is taking the biotech firm private, its stock price is unlikely to push higher in the absence of a superior proposal. 

But a rival bid appears improbable given the substantial premium GSK has already agreed to pay — and just how strategically a fit NUVL is for its portfolio.  

Simply put, a better way to bet on a potential breakthrough in lung cancer treatment is GSK, not Nuvalent. 

Wall Street’s View on Nuvalent

Investors should note, however, that heading into June 9, Wall Street firms had a consensus “Strong Buy” rating on NUVL shares, with a mean price target of nearly $144. 

This means analysts believe Nuvalent could be worth more over time than what GSK has agreed to pay for it.  

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NUVL 123.25 +34.76 +39.28%
Nuvalent Inc Cl A
RHHBY 50.2300 -0.3200 -0.63%
Roche Holding Ltd ADR
GSK 51.25 +0.61 +1.20%
Gsk Plc ADR
PFE 25.70 +0.08 +0.31%
Pfizer Inc

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