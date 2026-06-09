Apple Kicks Off WWDC. How to Play AAPL Stock Here.

Apple (AAPL) stock has been on a tear lately, fueled by strong iPhone sales and investor excitement around AI. The company is one of the world’s largest tech giants, and it just posted record results.

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 started on Monday, June 8. Investors are hopeful that CEO Tim Cook and his team will unveil major Apple Intelligence and software upgrades. Apple says the week will spotlight AI advances, new software, and developer tools. That is the real story. Investors do not just want another keynote — they want proof that Apple can turn Apple Intelligence into something useful, sticky, and worth paying for over time.

After a stretch of AI delays and second-guessing, WWDC is Apple’s chance to change the conversation fast. If the company lands the message, AAPL stock can catch another wave. If it misses, the market may keep treating Apple like a great business with a very expensive stock.

Apple Intelligence Could Be the Next Big Catalyst

Apple is moving the business forward in other ways. In 2026, it has pushed out new hardware like the iPhone 17e, the M4-powered iPad Air, and the MacBook Neo. It is still building Apple Intelligence, and WWDC should tell investors whether that effort is becoming a real platform or just a slow rollout.

Apple also settled a Siri AI-delay lawsuit for $250 million in May, which is a reminder that execution risk is still hanging over the story. This is not a company standing still. It is a company trying to prove that its next growth engine can come from software, not just the iPhone cycle.

Apple is still the king of the consumer tech ecosystem. That is why people keep paying up for it. AAPL stock is up 44% over the past 52 weeks and 7% year-to-date (YTD). The chart is still constructive, too. Apple sits above its 200-day moving average as well as its 50-day average, which tells you the long trend is intact even if the short-term action has cooled a bit. But the valuation is the catch. Barchart shows a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 10.8 times and a price-to-book ratio of 42.3 times. That is not cheap. It is the price investors pay for a company with massive cash flow and a giant installed base.

Apple Posts Its Best March Quarter Ever

The latest quarter gave bulls something real to work with. Apple posted $111.2 billion in revenue for the fiscal second quarter of 2026, up 17% year-over-year (YOY). Diluted EPS came in at $2.01, up 22% YOY. Net income rose to $29.6 billion from $24.8 billion a year ago. Products brought in $80.2 billion, while Services hit $30.9 billion and set another record.

Apple also generated more than $28 billion in operating cash flow. Cash and equivalents ended at $45.6 billion. On a six-month basis, free cash flow came out to about $78.3 billion, using $82.6 billion in operating cash flow and $4.3 billion in capex.

“Today Apple is proud to report our best March quarter ever, with revenue of $111.2 billion and double-digit growth across every geographic segment,” said CEO Tim Cook. He noted that iPhone hit a March-quarter record driven by the new iPhone 17 lineup and that Services revenue hit an all-time high.

Looking forward, management did not give formal revenue or EPS guidance, but Barchart shows a current-quarter EPS estimate of $1.86 and a full-year EPS estimate of $8.74 per share. Third-party consensus models point to about $478 billion in fiscal 2026 revenue.

What Do Analysts Think of APPL Stock?

Wall Street is generally bullish on Apple’s long-term story. Morgan Stanley believes WWDC 2026 could be a game-changer, reshaping Apple’s image around AI. The firm is bullish with an “Overweight” rating and a fresh $360 price target

Bank of America likewise recently bumped its forecast to $380, calling Apple a likely winner of the agentic AI shift. WWDC is a near-term stock catalyst, though how big the stock moves will depend on how convincing Apple’s demos and roadmap look.

Goldman Sachs raised its target to $340 after March-quarter results, citing strong iPhone and Mac momentum. Wedbush remains the most aggressive bull as it raised its target to $400, saying WWDC could catapult Apple into becoming a “consumer hub of AI” used by a fifth of the world’s population.

In aggregate, analyst sentiment is positive with a consensus “Moderate Buy" rating. The mean price target is only $309.58, which points to potential upside of 7% from current levels.