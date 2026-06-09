CBRS Stock Watch: Cerebras Soars as Analysts Issue 'Buy' Ratings

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Cerebras Systems (CBRS) remains in focus after at least nine Wall Street firms initiated bullish coverage on the chipmaker, following the expiry of its post-IPO quiet period.

Cerebras is a specialized artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor firm that designs and manufactures the Wafer-Scale Engine (WSE), the world’s largest single silicon chip.

Cerebras shares have been in a sharp downtrend since their debut, currently down more than 30% versus their price on May 14.

Why Are Analysts Bullish on Cerebras Stock

The core of the bullish thesis is the company’s WSE, built on a single 300mm wafer.

Unlike Nvidia’s (NVDA) approach, which links thousands of smaller GPUs in clusters, Cerebras integrates SRAM and compute on one chip, eliminating the interconnect bottlenecks that experts describe as the “memory wall” constraining GPU and HBM-based systems.

UBS highlighted that this architecture delivers revenue per gigawatt in the $30 billion to $35 billion range, on par with Nvidia and ahead of other accelerator peers.

For inference workloads, where speed and latency matter more than raw processing power, experts argue Cerebras offers a performance advantage that even Nvidia cannot easily replicate.

This makes CBRS stock a genuinely differentiated play in the artificial intelligence compute stack.

OpenAI, AWS Deals to Drive CBRS Shares Higher

Beyond the chip architecture, analysts are increasingly focused on Cerebras Systems' rapidly expanding commercial traction.

In early 2026, the company signed a landmark $20 billion, 750-megawatt deal with OpenAI. Then in March, AWS agreed to offer WSE to cloud customers, with Amazon (AMZN) reportedly purchasing $270 million of Cerebras shares.

Wall Street analysts called CBRS a “fast inference pure play with backlog building,” viewing the AWS collaboration as AMZN’s bid to compete with NVDA’s upcoming Vera Rubin platform.

Needham added that if Amazon begins taking meaningful delivery of Cerebras, the firm’s growth trajectory, already up 75% year-over-year to $510 million in 2025 revenue, will accelerate further.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Cerebras

The consensus is clear: Wall Street is backing Cerebras stock.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Barclays, and UBS — all IPO bookrunners — were joined by Wedbush, Mizuho, Needham, Rosenblatt, and TD Cowen in launching coverage.

Morgan Stanley was the most conservative, initiating at “Overweight” with a $250 target, while UBS, Needham, and Rosenblatt each set $300 targets.

The average analyst price target across the group stands at about $284, implying meaningful upside from current levels.