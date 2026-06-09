Yum! Brands Stock: Is YUM Underperforming the Consumer Cyclical Sector?

With a market cap of $40.6 billion , Yum! Brands, Inc. ( YUM ) is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates, and franchises restaurant brands in the United States, China, and many other international markets. The company manages its business through four main segments: KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Habit Burger & Grill.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Yum! Brands fits this criterion perfectly. Its brands specialize in popular fast-food categories including fried chicken, Mexican-style food, pizza, and made-to-order chargrilled burgers and sandwiches.

Shares of the Louisville, Kentucky-based company have fallen 10.7% from its 52-week high of $169.39 . Yum! Brands’ shares have declined 5.3% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) marginal gain over the same time frame.

In the longer term, shares of the company have risen 5.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLY’s 7.7% gain over the same time frame. However, YUM stock is up marginally on a YTD basis, outpacing XLY’s 3.5% drop.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since May.

Shares of Yum Brands rose 2.2% on Apr. 29 after the company reported Q1 2026 results that exceeded Wall Street expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.50 and worldwide same-store sales growth of 3%. The strong performance was driven by successful value-focused promotions, particularly at Taco Bell, where comparable sales increased 8%, and KFC, where comparable sales rose 2%, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of same-store sales growth for both brands.

In comparison, rival McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) has lagged behind YUM stock. MCD stock has decreased 7.5% on a YTD basis and 7.3% over the past 52 weeks.