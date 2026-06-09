Yum! Brands Stock: Is YUM Underperforming the Consumer Cyclical Sector?

With a market cap of $40.6 billion, Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates, and franchises restaurant brands in the United States, China, and many other international markets. The company manages its business through four main segments: KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Habit Burger & Grill.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Yum! Brands fits this criterion perfectly. Its brands specialize in popular fast-food categories including fried chicken, Mexican-style food, pizza, and made-to-order chargrilled burgers and sandwiches.
Shares of the Louisville, Kentucky-based company have fallen 10.7% from its 52-week high of $169.39. Yum! Brands’ shares have declined 5.3% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) marginal gain over the same time frame.
In the longer term, shares of the company have risen 5.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLY’s 7.7% gain over the same time frame. However, YUM stock is up marginally on a YTD basis, outpacing XLY’s 3.5% drop.
The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since May.
Shares of Yum Brands rose 2.2% on Apr. 29 after the company reported Q1 2026 results that exceeded Wall Street expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.50 and worldwide same-store sales growth of 3%. The strong performance was driven by successful value-focused promotions, particularly at Taco Bell, where comparable sales increased 8%, and KFC, where comparable sales rose 2%, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of same-store sales growth for both brands.
In comparison, rival McDonald's Corporation (MCD) has lagged behind YUM stock. MCD stock has decreased 7.5% on a YTD basis and 7.3% over the past 52 weeks.
Despite the stock’s underperformance relative to the sector over the past year, analysts remain moderately optimistic on YUM. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 27 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $173.61 is a premium of 15.1% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.