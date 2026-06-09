Is Corteva Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $50.7 billion , Corteva, Inc. ( CTVA ) is an agriculture company, serving markets across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two main segments: Seed and Crop Protection, developing advanced seed genetics, traits, and crop protection products to help improve farm productivity and resilience.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks and Corteva fits this criterion perfectly. It also provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and digital farming solutions that support farmers in optimizing crop yield and profitability.

Shares of the Indianapolis, Indiana-based company have decreased 12.6% from its 52-week high of $85.63 . Corteva's shares have fallen 4.4% over the past three months, lagging behind the Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 6.4% rise over the same time frame.

Longer term, shares of the agricultural technology company have returned 3.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI's 18.8% return over the same time frame. However, CTVA stock is up 11.7% on a YTD basis, outperforming DOWI’s 5.7% gain.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since January.

Shares of Corteva fell 2.5% following its Q1 2026 results on May 5. While Q1 operating EBITDA rose 21% to more than $1.4 billion, margins expanded 240 basis points to over 29%, and organic sales increased 7%, management merely reaffirmed its full-year EBITDA outlook of $4.0 billion–$4.2 billion and EPS guidance of $3.45 - $3.70, rather than raising forecasts.

Investors were also concerned about second-half headwinds, including a $40 million oil-price cost impact, ongoing low-single-digit Crop Protection pricing declines, tariff uncertainty, higher bad-debt expenses, and management's acknowledgment of "back half risks" tied to energy costs and market conditions.

In comparison, rival CF Industries Holdings, Inc. ( CF ) has surpassed CTVA stock. Shares of CF Industries have surged 15.8% over the past 52 weeks and nearly 39% on a YTD basis.