Wedbush Thinks Cerebras Stock Is Ready for More Upside as CBRS Debuted at Just the Right Time

For investors hunting for the next breakout artificial intelligence (AI) stock, last month delivered a rare opportunity when Cerebras Systems (CBRS) stormed onto the public markets with one of the most explosive debuts in recent memory. Shares of the AI chipmaker soared nearly 70% on their first day of trading on May 14, catapulting its market capitalization to roughly $95 billion.

The company also secured the title of the largest IPO of 2026 and the biggest U.S. tech offering since Uber’s (UBER) debut in 2019. Much of the excitement stems from Cerebras’ position as a direct challenger to AI heavyweight Nvidia (NVDA). The California-based company develops wafer-scale engine chips roughly the size of a dinner plate, designed to accelerate AI workloads while offering an alternative to traditional GPU-based systems that depend on clusters of interconnected chips.

And its blockbuster debut only underscored investors’ growing appetite for Nvidia alternatives capable of powering the next wave of AI innovation. While the stock has pulled back from its post-IPO highs, bullish sentiment came roaring back on Monday as shares surged more than 18.3% after nine major Wall Street firms initiated coverage of the company, all with the equivalent of a “Buy” rating. Among those optimistic voices was Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson, who argued that Cerebras entered the public market at a particularly advantageous moment.

Bryson noted that the AI compute market is shifting from training models to inference workloads, where speed increasingly drives value creation. He described Cerebras’ positioning as “asymmetric and upside-skewed,” suggesting the company could be well placed to capitalize on the next phase of the AI boom. With Wall Street lining up behind the stock and Wedbush calling for further gains, let’s take a closer look at CBRS stock.

About Cerebras Stock

Founded in 2015, Cerebras Systems is aiming to redefine AI computing with a team of computer architects, scientists, AI researchers, and engineers focused on making artificial intelligence significantly faster and more efficient. The company’s flagship chip, the Wafer-Scale Engine 3 (WSE-3), is currently the world’s largest commercialized AI processor. Roughly 58 times larger than a leading GPU chip, the WSE-3 is designed to deliver substantially higher performance while using less power per unit of compute.

According to the company’s benchmarks on leading open-source AI models, the processor can deliver inference speeds up to 15 times faster than traditional GPU-based systems. Those capabilities have attracted a growing list of customers, with corporations, research institutions, and governments across four continents using Cerebras technology to power AI workloads. The company offers its AI infrastructure both as on-premises deployments and through cloud-based services.

Cerebras’ technology-first approach has already helped it secure a multiyear contract with OpenAI, reportedly worth $20 billion, while also forging partnerships with industry giants Amazon (AMZN) Web Services (AWS) and Meta Platforms (META) . Those high-profile relationships have fueled investor excitement, but the stock’s journey since going public has been anything but smooth. Since its blockbuster debut last month, Cerebras shares have been on a wild ride.

The company priced its IPO at $185 per share before opening at $350 and surging to an intraday high of $386 on its first day of trading. However, enthusiasm gradually cooled, with the stock experiencing several sharp rallies and pullbacks in the weeks that followed. After closing at $311 on its debut day, shares slid lower and ended last Friday at $201. Even after that pullback, Cerebras still commands a market capitalization of $51.2 billion and continues to trade comfortably above its $185 IPO price, with investor enthusiasm particularly surging after Monday’s wave of bullish analyst initiations and upbeat outlooks on the stock’s future prospects.

Cerebras’ Financials Show Why Wall Street Is Paying Attention

Cerebras’ financial results, disclosed in its mid-2026 IPO prospectus, highlight a company riding a powerful wave of AI-driven demand. The AI chipmaker generated $510 million in revenue in fiscal 2025, representing an impressive 75.9% year-over-year (YOY) increase from the $290.3 million it reported in 2024. The sharp acceleration highlights the growing demand for the company's AI infrastructure as enterprises and governments ramp up investments in next-generation computing.

The company's bottom-line performance also underwent a dramatic transformation, though the headline numbers require some context. Cerebras reported GAAP net income of $237.8 million in 2025, a remarkable turnaround from the $481.6 million net loss it posted in 2024. However, much of that profit was driven by a one-time, non-cash accounting gain of $363.3 million related to the extinguishment of a forward contract liability tied to preferred stock.

Excluding that item, Cerebras still operated at a non-GAAP net loss of roughly $75.7 million as it continued investing heavily in infrastructure expansion to support future growth. Growth was broad-based across the business. Hardware revenue climbed a notable 69% YOY to $358.4 million, primarily driven by strong demand for on-premises AI systems from strategic partner MBZUAI.

Meanwhile, cloud and other services revenue surged a massive 93.6% annually to $151.6 million, fueled by higher services and support revenue from the expanding installed base of systems sold to strategic partners G42 and MBZUAI, as well as growing demand for the company's cloud inference offerings during the second half of 2025. Perhaps the most eye-catching figure is Cerebras' massive $24.6 billion backlog of remaining performance obligations.

The backlog is largely tied to the company's landmark multi-year master relationship agreement with OpenAI, which calls for the deployment of up to 750 megawatts of inference capacity through 2028. To put the scale into perspective, that backlog is equivalent to roughly 48 times Cerebras' total 2025 revenue, providing investors with a glimpse of the enormous opportunity the company is aiming to capture in the rapidly expanding AI infrastructure market.

Analysts See Cerebras as One of the Strongest Challengers to Nvidia

Wall Street is increasingly viewing Cerebras as one of the most compelling challengers to Nvidia’s dominance in AI infrastructure, with analysts highlighting the company’s unconventional wafer-scale architecture and multi-billion-dollar backlog as key advantages. Alongside Wedbush, both UBS and Morgan Stanley also recently initiated coverage of the AI chipmaker, and all three firms assigned the stock a "Buy" rating.

UBS analysts pointed to Cerebras’ "strong commercial momentum with a broad engagement" across the AI ecosystem, highlighting its agreements with OpenAI and Amazon as well as the potential for additional partnerships with other major technology companies. Wedbush echoed that optimism, describing those high-profile customer wins as some of the strongest validation yet of the value and competitiveness of Cerebras’ technology. Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore took the argument a step further.

In his view, Cerebras’ appeal extends beyond simply building a faster AI processor. Rather, the company stands out because it has successfully commercialized and deployed its wafer-scale technology at scale, something no other competitor has achieved. Moore described Cerebras as one of the most differentiated companies in the AI infrastructure landscape, built around what he called the industry's only commercially deployed wafer-scale processor.

Moore also argued that Cerebras offers investors a rare opportunity to gain exposure to an AI processor company with a potential first-mover advantage against Nvidia as the industry evolves. That optimism is reflected in analysts' price targets, which currently range from $250 to $340 per share, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels.

Morgan Stanley’s $250 price target on CBRS implies about 5% upside, while Wedbush’s $270 target points to a potential gain of 13.5%. UBS is even more bullish, with a $300 price target that suggests roughly 26% upside. Meanwhile, at the high end of the range, Citigroup’s Street-high target of $340 implies that Cerebras shares could soar as much as 43% from current trading levels, underscoring Wall Street’s growing confidence in the AI chipmaker’s long-term potential.