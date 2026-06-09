Hog Slide Continues on Tuesday

Pig resting in pen on hay by Annette Meyer via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are dropping another 22 to 85 cents in the front months on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $97.17 on Tuesday morning, up $1.16 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 3 cents on June 4 at $92.63.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was down 67 cents at $97.79 per cwt. The loin, butt, and belly were the primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 470,000 head. That is down 1,000 head from last Monday and 6,821 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs are at $93.800, down $0.225,

Jul 26 Hogs are at $96.900, down $0.475