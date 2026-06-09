Corn Bulls Holding onto Tuesday Gains

Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay__480x320

Corn futures are showing 1 to 2 cent gains in the front months on Tuesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 1/4 cents at $3.87 3/4.

USDA reported a private export sale of 120,000 MT of old crop corn to unknown destinations this morning.

NASS Crop Progress data from Monday showed 97% of the US corn crop planted by June 7, with emergence at 86%, near the 5-year average. US condition ratings were 67% in good to excellent condition, steady with the previous week. The Brugler500 index was up 1 point on higher excellent ratings to 372.

A South Korean importer purchased 134,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight.

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.20 3/4, up 2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.87 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.28 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.47 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents,