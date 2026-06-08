Is Ameriprise Financial Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial, Inc. ( AMP ) is a diversified financial services company with a market cap of $40.9 billion . It provides a comprehensive range of solutions designed to meet the holistic advisory, investment, and protection needs of individual, institutional, and small business clients.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and AMP fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the asset management industry. The company’s core specialty lies in its position as a dominant leader in holistic, advice-driven financial planning and wealth management, focusing heavily on the mass-affluent and high-net-worth client segments.

Despite its notable strength, this financial company has dipped 18.3% from its 52-week high of $550.18 , reached on Feb. 4. Shares of AMP have declined 3.3% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ( $DOWI ) 6.9% uptick during the same time frame.

In the longer term, AMP has fallen 13.4% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging DOWI's 18.8% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of AMP are down 8.4%, compared to DOWI’s 5.7% rise.

To confirm its bearish trend, AMP has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-February and has remained below its 50-day moving average since late May.

Shares of AMP surged 1% following its first-quarter 2026 earnings release on Apr. 23, driven by standout operational performance and robust strategic growth. The company reported a record adjusted EPS of $11.26, marking a 19% year-over-year increase, alongside an 11% expansion in adjusted operating revenue to $4.8 billion. Underpinning this strong investor sentiment was powerful business momentum across its segments, highlighted by a 12% rise in total assets under management, administration, and advisement to a staggering $1.7 trillion.

In the competitive arena of asset management, AMP has also lagged its rival, Raymond James Financial, Inc. ( RJF ), which gained 2.3% over the past 52 weeks and dropped 6.5% on a YTD basis.