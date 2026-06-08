ServiceTitan Stock Surged on Better-Than-Expected Results Powered by AI. What This Means for ServiceTitan Investors.

ServiceTitan (TTAN) shares rose more than 4% on June 4 after the company reported strong fiscal first quarter 2027 results, with revenue up 25% from a year ago and ahead of Wall Street expectations. That move shows investors liked what they saw, especially as the company continues to add AI tools that help contractors run their businesses more effectively and improve profits.

ServiceTitan’s own industry research shows that 74% of residential contractors see AI as important for improving efficiency and supporting execution-led growth. Early users are already seeing benefits, with 48% reporting higher productivity and 45% reporting time savings, while 73% said getting in early gives them a competitive edge.

The same pattern is showing up on the commercial side, where AI adoption has more than doubled as businesses look for better ways to handle cost pressure and improve performance.

With investors scanning for promising new names in the AI landscape beyond traditional tech leaders, could ServiceTitan be one of the more interesting long-term stories to watch?

TTAN’s AI-Fueled Numbers

Glendale, California-based ServiceTitan delivers cloud-based software that helps home and commercial service contractors manage scheduling, dispatch, invoicing, and customer relationships.

TTAN shares are down 30.81% year-to-date and 30.87% over the past 52 weeks.

This pricing is tied to an equity value of about $7.37 billion and a valuation profile that includes a 7.14 times price-to-sales (TTM) multiple versus a sector median of 3.75 times and a 4.73 times price-to-book (TTM) ratio versus a sector median of 4.21 times.

Their most recent earnings report on April 26 showed revenue of $268.8 million, up 25% year-over-year (YOY). It highlighted subscription revenue of $202 million, a 24% increase, with growth driven by Pro, commercial customers, and the early lift from Max, the company’s AI-powered suite designed to automate workflows and enhance decision-making.

The numbers also captured usage revenue of $58.5 million, up 29%, with fintech activity benefiting from stronger on-platform monetization. That combination fed into platform revenue of $260.6 million, up 25%, with professional services contributing $8.3 million and net dollar retention holding above 110%.

Also, TTAN delivered an earnings surprise of 31.25%, with EPS coming in at -$0.11 versus a -$0.16 consensus estimate. TTAN’s profitability profile improved as platform gross margin reached 81.3%, up 160 basis points, and total gross margin moved to 75.3%, up 170 basis points. ServiceTitan translated that margin progress into non-GAAP operating income of $40.8 million and a 15.2% operating margin, a 770-basis-point improvement. The quarter closed with free cash flow at -$9.6 million versus -$22.3 million a year earlier.

TTAN’s AI Products and Partnerships

ServiceTitan’s recent product and business updates give investors a clearer picture of what is driving the story. Earlier in 2026, the company launched Accounts Payable Automation and expanded its fintech suite with Tap to Pay for mobile, AP workflows powered by AI, and integrated financing tools built into the main platform. The AP Automation tool connects bills to jobs, vendors, and purchase orders using three-way matching and OCR, which helps cut manual work and reduce errors in contractor back offices.

Another key move highlights ServiceTitan’s ability to win larger customers and then scale with them. SPS PoolCare, described as the largest residential pool services platform in the U.S., decided to expand its enterprise technology platform using ServiceTitan. The deal covers more than 30 branch locations across five states and brings over 1,000 employees onto one software system. Also, the business is on track to complete more than 2,000,000 weekly recurring services in 2026.

Leadership changes support the company’s next stage of growth. ServiceTitan recently appointed Abhishek “Abhi” Mathur as Chief Technology and Product Officer , placing him in charge of technology and product strategy across the company. He brings experience from Figma (FIG), Meta (META), and Microsoft (MSFT). His role includes speeding up product development and building what management has called an AI-driven operating system for the trades.

What Wall Street Is Pricing In For TTAN

ServiceTitan’s next earnings report is due on September 3 and will cover the quarter ending July 2026. For that quarter, the average earnings estimate is -$0.11 per share, compared with -$0.22 per share a year earlier. That points to an expected YOY improvement of about 50%, although the company is still not expected to be profitable yet.

The near-term revenue outlook also matters here. For the fiscal second quarter 2027, management expects total revenue of $284 million to $286 million.

On the sentiment side, the Street is firmly in the bullish camp for now. The consensus rating from 19 analyst opinions is a “Strong Buy.” Their average 12-month price target is $104.19, which suggests 42.8% upside.

Conclusion

ServiceTitan looks like more than a one‑quarter story. Its strong revenue growth, better margins, growing use of its tools, and upbeat analyst targets all point to a stock that could keep drawing interest if the business keeps executing. The higher valuation does mean there is not much room for missteps. That still makes TTAN a name worth watching closely.