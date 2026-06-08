Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

The Liquidity Vacuum: Why Friday’s Stock Market Selloff Was a Technical Glitch

Mikhail Fedorov - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock

Market selloffs are almost always blamed on macroeconomics. The labor market, inflation, and Fed rates are the usual culprits. However, sometimes the mechanics behind price movements depend heavily on temporary technical factors. Let’s break down Friday’s drop, not through a lens of fear, but through the mechanics of cash flow.

www.barchart.com

Google's Role on Friday

First, I want to be clear: Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) is not to blame for the market drop. It was simply a convergence of circumstances. Last year, the company reported a net income of $132 billion, and its trailing-12-month (TTM) profit is a staggering $160 billion. 

But as I see it, the company’s plans for data center infrastructure are so massive that even this amount of cash isn't enough. Therefore, last Thursday and Friday, the company issued additional shares to keep its expansion on track and raise extra capital from the market.

The ‘Vacuum’ Mechanics 

Judging by Friday’s trading results, the market struggled to digest this offering. Let’s look at the math. On June 4, the market absorbed about $18 billion in Alphabet Class A and C shares. On June 5, an additional $16.75 billion in mandatory convertible preferred stock hit the market. On top of that, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) participated in the offering for $10 billion

On its face, there is nothing inherently wrong with this. However, for the financial system itself, this sudden extraction of liquidity over such a short period clearly played a cruel trick. In total, over those two days, about $34.75 billion in pure cash was pulled out of circulation.

Why Does It Matter? 

For the global financial system, $35 billion is a drop in the ocean. Banks, repos, and Treasury bills — they all function normally. But for the order book, it is critical. When a brokerage firm or market maker sends these billions toward Google's bank accounts, their own account balances deplete instantly. Yes, they have massive assets, and yes, they can order liquidity or raise cash through interbank instruments, but this process doesn't work like an instant teleportation. In the banking system, "ordering" cash is a process that physically cannot be completed until the following day.

My Take on Friday's Events 

Ultimately, here is how the Friday picture played out, in my view: The labor market statistics were released. Traders instantly interpreted them as negative due to interest-rate risks, and standard selling began. On any normal day, a deep order book would have easily absorbed this volume, and prices would have simply dipped slightly. However, this past Friday, the order books were physically empty. 

Liquidity had been funneled into the Google deal, so there were far fewer buy orders than usual. Prices moved sharply downward, driven by sales that would have been called a banal correction on any other day. A chain reaction was triggered instantly once stop-loss orders were hit. I believe there was simply no one left to buy the dip. There was a critical shortage of live cash in trading systems at that moment.

This can be referred to as a technical crash. The market "overreacted" precisely because it lacked a sufficient liquidity buffer to absorb the shock.

What’s Next? 

The situation will normalize. Repos, capital inflows, and arbitrage will bring liquidity back into the system. Order books will fill up with volume again, and the market will start trading based on fundamentals rather than "liquidity holes."


On the date of publication, Mikhail Fedorov did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ESM26 7,411.25 +10.75 +0.15%
S&P 500 E-Mini
GOOG 361.17 -4.59 -1.25%
Alphabet Cl C
GOOGL 363.31 -5.22 -1.42%
Alphabet Cl A
BRK.A 726,685.00 -6,865.00 -0.94%
Berkshire Hathaway Cl A
BRK.B 487.00 -1.13 -0.23%
Berkshire Hathaway Cl B

Most Popular News

3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 1
The Dow's Split Personality: Why Some Winners Soar While Others Drag Down the Dow
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
SpaceX IPO, CPI Report and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
Netflix Inc_ on ipad by- bmcent1 via iStock 3
Netflix’s Underperforming Stock Needs a New Story. It Can’t Be AI.
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Tumble on Tech Weakness and Fed Rate Hike Speculation
Options trading by One Photo via Shutterstock 5
Barchart’s Expert Stock Screener Explains Everything You Need to Know About Options Trading
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.