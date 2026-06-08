Is Crown Castle Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $41.2 billion , Crown Castle Inc. ( CCI ) is a leading communications infrastructure company that owns, operates, and leases approximately 40,000 cell towers and 90,000 route miles of fiber across the United States. Its extensive nationwide network supports small cells, fiber solutions, and wireless connectivity in every major U.S. market.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Crown Castle fits this criterion perfectly. By connecting cities, communities, businesses, and consumers, Crown Castle enables the seamless delivery of data, technology, and essential wireless services.

Shares of the Houston, United States-based company have slipped 20.1% from its 52-week high of $115.76 . The stock has risen 2.3% over the past three months, lagging behind the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 7.5% gain over the same time frame.

CCI stock is up 4.1% on a YTD basis, underperforming DOWI's 6.2% return. Longer term, shares of the company have declined 6.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI's 19.4% increase over the same time frame.

Yet, the stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since April.

Shares of Crown Castle rose 1.8% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 22. The company reported stronger-than-expected AFFO per share came in at $1.02, site rental revenue reached $961 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $675 million. Investor sentiment was also supported by management reaffirming its full-year 2026 guidance, including AFFO per share of $4.38 - $4.49 (midpoint $4.44) and adjusted EBITDA of $2.67 billion - $2.72 billion, while highlighting progress on its transition to a pure-play tower REIT with the fiber and small-cell business sale expected to close in the first half of 2026.

In comparison, rival Equinix, Inc. ( EQIX ) has outpaced CCI stock. EQIX stock has soared 40.2% on a YTD basis and 17.5% over the past 52 weeks.