Is United Rentals Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $66.9 billion , United Rentals, Inc. ( URI ) is a leading equipment rental company that operates across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand through its General Rentals and Specialty segments. The company provides a wide range of construction, industrial, trench safety, power, climate control, fluid management, storage, and modular space equipment to customers in construction, industrial, government, and municipal sectors. In addition to equipment rentals, United Rentals sells new and used equipment, parts, and safety supplies, while also offering repair and maintenance services.

Companies valued more than $10 billion are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and United Rentals fits this criterion perfectly. In addition to equipment rentals, United Rentals sells new and used equipment, parts, and safety supplies, while also offering repair and maintenance services.

URI stock has dropped marginally from its 52-week high of $1,093.97 . Shares of the equipment rental company have increased 33.9% over the past three months, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 16.1% rise over the same time frame.

URI stock is up nearly 34% on a YTD basis, outpacing NASX’s 11.8% gain. In the longer term, shares of United Rentals have soared 53.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 33.1% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid April.

Shares of URI surged 22.9% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 22, reporting stronger-than-expected revenue of $3.99 billion and adjusted EPS of $9.71. The company also posted record rental revenue of $3.42 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $1.76 billion, and net income of $531 million, reflecting healthy rental demand driven by a 5.7% increase in fleet size and 2.3% growth in fleet productivity.

Investor sentiment was further boosted by management raising its 2026 outlook, increasing revenue guidance to $16.9 billion - $17.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $7.63 billion - $7.88 billion, while highlighting strong momentum from large projects and key end markets.

In comparison, URI stock has outperformed its rival, AerCap Holdings N.V. ( AER ). Shares of AerCap have returned 17.3% over the past 52 weeks and declined 4.7% on a YTD basis.