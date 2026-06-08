Is TE Connectivity Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Ireland-based TE Connectivity plc (TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used in a wide range of industries, including automotive, industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, energy, medical technology, and communications. Valued at a market capitalization of $62.1 billion, the company's products enable the reliable transmission of power, data, and signals in increasingly connected and electrified systems.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” TEL fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the electronic components industry. As one of the world's largest providers of connectivity and sensor technologies, TE Connectivity is positioned to benefit from the growing complexity of electronic systems and the expanding need for reliable, high-performance connections across industries.

The stock touched its 52-week high of $252.56 on Apr. 21, and is currently trading 15.8% below that peak. TEL stock has gained 1% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 13% rise over the same time frame.

The stock gained 31% over the past 52 weeks, although it has declined 6.5% year-to-date. In comparison, the Nasdaq Composite returned 33.2% over the past year and advanced 10.6% in 2026

TEL has traded below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late April, signaling weakening technical momentum and a bearish near-term trend.

TE Connectivity has lagged the broader market over the past year primarily due to uneven demand across several of its end markets and investor concerns about the pace of industrial and automotive growth. The automotive business, TE Connectivity's largest segment, has faced headwinds from slower electric vehicle adoption in some regions, production volatility among automakers, and broader macroeconomic uncertainty.

When stacked against its peer, Corning Incorporated (GLW), TEL has underperformed. GLW stock has climbed 249.2% over the past year and 102.8% on a YTD basis, considerably outperforming TEL stock.

Nevertheless, Wall Street’s sentiment on TEL remains very positive. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $261.67 suggests a 23.1% upside potential from current price levels.