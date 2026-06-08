Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is TE Connectivity Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Candle stick graph chart with indicator by Vintage Tone via Shutterstock
Candle stick graph chart with indicator by Vintage Tone via Shutterstock

Ireland-based TE Connectivity plc (TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used in a wide range of industries, including automotive, industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, energy, medical technology, and communications. Valued at a market capitalization of $62.1 billion, the company's products enable the reliable transmission of power, data, and signals in increasingly connected and electrified systems.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” TEL fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the electronic components industry. As one of the world's largest providers of connectivity and sensor technologies, TE Connectivity is positioned to benefit from the growing complexity of electronic systems and the expanding need for reliable, high-performance connections across industries.

The stock touched its 52-week high of $252.56 on Apr. 21, and is currently trading 15.8% below that peak. TEL stock has gained 1% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX13% rise over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

The stock gained 31% over the past 52 weeks, although it has declined 6.5% year-to-date. In comparison, the Nasdaq Composite returned 33.2% over the past year and advanced 10.6% in 2026 

TEL has traded below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late April, signaling weakening technical momentum and a bearish near-term trend.

www.barchart.com

TE Connectivity has lagged the broader market over the past year primarily due to uneven demand across several of its end markets and investor concerns about the pace of industrial and automotive growth. The automotive business, TE Connectivity's largest segment, has faced headwinds from slower electric vehicle adoption in some regions, production volatility among automakers, and broader macroeconomic uncertainty. 

When stacked against its peer, Corning Incorporated (GLW), TEL has underperformed. GLW stock has climbed 249.2% over the past year and 102.8% on a YTD basis, considerably outperforming TEL stock. 

Nevertheless, Wall Street’s sentiment on TEL remains very positive. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $261.67 suggests a 23.1% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 25,709.43 -1,121.53 -4.18%
Nasdaq Composite
GLW 194.30 +16.72 +9.42%
Corning Inc
TEL 214.90 +2.25 +1.06%
Te Connectivity Ltd

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 1
Has Micron Stock Peaked Here? Its Future Valuation Metric May Surprise the Market
Mark Cuban at Arizona Technology Innovation Summit via Wikimedia Commons 2
Billionaire Mark Cuban Says Let’s Take Health Care Back to 1955 — ‘Patients Get a Bill and if They Can Afford It, They Pay That Bill’
A concept image of a lit bomb by Leigh Prather via Shutterstock 3
The VOO ETF Just Hit $1 Trillion in AUM. That’s a Terrifying Warning on ‘Terminal’ Index Concentration and the Risk of a $100 Million Loss.
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 4
Nasdaq Futures Plunge as Broadcom Sinks on Disappointing AI Chip Sales Forecast
Image of Warren Buffett by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 5
Greg Abel is Writing Checks for Berkshire Hathaway in a Hurry. You Should Write One for BRK.B Stock.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.