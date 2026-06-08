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How Is Keurig Dr Pepper’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Food & Beverage Stocks?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

Frisco, Texas-based Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is a leading beverage company that produces, markets, and distributes a broad portfolio of hot and cold beverages. Valued at a market cap of $41.5 billion, the company operates through U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International segments. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” KDP sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power. As one of North America's largest beverage companies, Keurig Dr Pepper benefits from a highly diversified brand portfolio, strong distribution capabilities, and exposure to both at-home coffee consumption and packaged beverage demand.

Despite its notable strengths, the stock currently trades 15% below its 52-week high of $35.94. Over the past three months, the stock has surged 8.8%, surpassing the Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s (FTXG2.9% decline over the same time frame. 

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KDP is up 9% in 2026, compared to the ETF’s 6.1% rise. However, over the past 52 weeks, the KDP’s shares fell 6.2%, trailing FTXG’s marginal drop. 

KDP has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since the end of April, indicating an uptrend. 

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While Keurig Dr Pepper has continued to generate steady demand for its beverage and coffee brands, its shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year amid investor preference for AI-related growth stocks and weaker sentiment toward the slower-growing consumer staples sector. The company has also faced headwinds from higher input costs, including coffee, packaging, and transportation expenses, which have pressured margins and raised concerns about profitability.

In the competitive beverage industry, its rival, PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), has surged 8.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming KDP stock.

Yet, Wall Street analysts are somewhat optimistic about KDP. Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $33.40 suggests a 9.4% upside potential relative to current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KDP 30.41 -0.12 -0.39%
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
PEP 141.02 -0.90 -0.63%
Pepsico Inc
FTXG 22.22 +0.29 +1.33%
FT Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

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